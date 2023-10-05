‘Leo’ trailer review: 'Thalapathy Vijay's character looks so badass,' say his fans

The much-awaited trailer of the film ‘Leo’ was released today, October 5, and fans are going gaga over this Lokesh Kanagaraj directed venture. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, the trailer gives an action-packed peek into the film’s story and leaves the audience wanting more.

The film is scheduled to witness a grand release on October 19. However, the trailer of the film has already raised expectations among fans ahead of the big day.

Social media is also buzzing with fan reviews and reactions to the trailer release. Posted today, the trailer has already generated close to 4 million views and several comments. “Another brilliant narration of trailer without revealing story of the movie. High octane action sequences and frame by frame goosebumps. Keep entertaining us Vijay and Loki. God bless you for a grand success,” reads one of the comments under the video.

Here are some of the fan reviews/reactions to the trailer:

Thalapathy is ready to roar with leo.....!!!! pic.twitter.com/9hhQ2GQKvw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 5, 2023

I spammed enough i believe😁. Its upto fans & decoders to write theories from now on. 😊🙏. Hope you liked Thalapathy's Kutty story😉.



Watch the Trailer in Big screen with proper speakers. LEOOOOOOOOO is here to stay. 👊.#Leo#LeoTrailer https://t.co/XyP5wJTeeB — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) October 5, 2023

Intense at Peak.. It's a Long dream to See Thalaivan in these type of character. #Leo 🥵 pic.twitter.com/zTUMSjckl7 — Kettavan Memes (@Kettavan__Memes) October 5, 2023



About Leo

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is an action thriller. Kanagaraj has co-written the film’s script with Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy produced the film, and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the title role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and Trisha in the lead roles. Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, and Priya Anand also play important roles in the movie.