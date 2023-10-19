'Leo' Twitter review: First reactions in! Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller leaves netizens divided

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Leo has hit the theatres on Thursday amid much anticipation among the Tamil superstar's fans and moviegoers alike. The film opened to mixed reviews from Thalapathy Vijay fans and moviegoers on X formerly known as Twitter.

Some moviegoers believed that Thalapathy Vijay nailed his double role as Parthiban 'Parthi' Das and Leo Das and that the movie has all the elements of a commercial blockbusters.

"If you're confused with Parthiban and Leo Das then as an actor, Vijay won there. Forever grateful to Loki for presenting him in a never-seen avatar," a fan of Vijay said.

If you're confused with Parthiban & Leo Das then as an actor, Vijay won there..🙏🏼😭❤️



Forever grateful to Loki for presenting him in a never seen avatar #LeoReview pic.twitter.com/qMatrMT6cW — Fayaz.Nazim🐿️ (@__faaaz__) October 19, 2023

A user gave the film a 10 out of 10 rating and called the movie a "trendsetter in edge-of-the-seat movies". "Leo is such an intriguing brilliant film, which Vijay should feel proud of himself for doing in his career. Don't dare to miss a single scene in this, all scenes are important part of the movie. A trendsetter in edge-of-the-seat movies," the user said.

#LeoReview:⭐⭐⭐⭐10/10#Leo is such a intruiguing briliant film, which @actorvijay him-self feel proud doing it in his career.. Dont dare to miss a single scene in this, all scenes are important part of this movie.A trendsetter in edge of the seat league movies #LeoFDFS pic.twitter.com/rJxBgD03jb — Sudeep cherry (@Sudeepcherry) October 19, 2023

Moreover, Salaar director Prashanth Neel also shared his review of the film. The filmmaker, also known most popularly for the KGF franchise, called the film "full-on entertainment" and said that the film presents Vijay at the next level.

"Just watched Leo film, it's full-on entertainment. Lokesh Kanagaraj presents Vijay at the next level. There's a surprise in the movie, and background music is a banger Anirudh Ravichander! Enjoy the thrilling surprises and awesome music Leo. The last 30 minutes are going to be a blast. Don't miss it, everyone! Go and watch. It's not just a movie, it's a celebration!" the director said in his review on X.

Just watched #Leo" film, it's full-on entertainment @Dir_Lokesh presents @actorvijay at the next level. There's a surprise in the movie, and the background music is a banger @anirudhofficial! " Enjoy the thrilling surprises and awesome music in "Leo The last 30 minutes are going… pic.twitter.com/0mWScEXhdo — Parshant Neel (@parshantneel) October 19, 2023

Even though some X users were all praises for Leo, others found the film to be slightly overhyped due to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) connect. Film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan gave the film a two-star rating and said that the film "fails to live up to the expectations or unnecessary hype".

"Despite a promising premise and some commendable efforts from Joseph Vijay and cast, the end result is a disappointment. Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo fails to live up to the expectations or unnecessary hype," Vijayabalan said in his review.

#Leo: ⭐️⭐️



Leo - Meow



||#LeoReview|#LeoFDFS||



Tried to be a lion🦁 but ended up as a cat🐈. Despite a promising premise and some commendable efforts from Joseph Vijay and cast, the end result is a disappointment. Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo fails to live up to the expectations or… pic.twitter.com/46TSuaRAI7 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 19, 2023

Yet another user found the film to be just average and not worth the hype around it. "Leo UK premiere show just finished. Some scenes leaked online from UK. Kids not allowed in theatres. Result: BGM is OK; Emotional scenes not working; Boring second half. Overall, mixed reviews from audience now total disappointment," the user noted.

#Leo UK Premier Show just Finished...some Scenes Leaked Online From Uk.

~ Kids Not Allowed In Theatres ..



Result :

-Bgm Is Ok..

-Emotion scenes Not working.

- 2nd Half Boring

Overall Mixed Reviews From Audience Now Totally disappointment #LeoDisaster pic.twitter.com/FwJspFKpFC October 18, 2023

Here are some more reactions to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo:

Leo advance booking update

Meanwhile, Leo has sold around 24.49 lakh tickets in its advance bookings across 14,060 shows as of Thursday. The film has made a total of approximately Rs 46.36 crore in its gross advance booking collections across India so far.

The film's Tamil version sold around 19.07 lakh tickets in advance bookings across 8,225 shows. Leo's Tamil version has made around Rs 37.27 crore in its gross advance collections across the state so far, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Leo day 1 box office prediction

The latest Thalapathy Vijay film is also to become the first film to take a double-digit opening in each of the south Indian states-- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (combined) and Kerala. The film is eyeing an opening collection of more than Rs 30 crore from Tamil Nadu, over Rs 15 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, around Rs 14 crore in Karnataka, and more than Rs 12 crore in Kerala.

Leo will become the first ever film to take a double digit opening in each of the four south Indian states with Andhra and Telangana being clubbed into one. In Kerala, Leo will be the film movie to hit a double-digit collection on any day.

With this, the film is looking to rake in around Rs 80 crore in terms of gross box office collection in India and around Rs 65 crore from overseas markets. At the worldwide box office, the film is expected to make around Rs 145 crore-Rs 150 crore, given that the film has positive word of mouth around it.

Leo story, cast, release date

Part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), the film focuses on a chocolatier named Parthiban 'Parthi' Das who is on the target of the gangster-duo Harold Das and Antony Das since they suspect them to be their estranged kin Leo Das.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Anurag Kashyap, and Madonna Sebastian in significant roles. The also marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in the Tamil film industry. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the film released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in 2D and IMAX formats in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

