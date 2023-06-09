'Looks like Karna not Rama': Actress Kasturi leaves actor Prabhas' fans upset with tweet on Adipurush

Tamil actress Kasturi Shankar stirred a hornet's nest on Thursday by tweeting that actor Prabhas looked "like Karna not Rama" in his soon-to-be released Adipurush.
Kasthuri wondered if Lord Ram and his brother Laxman were ever portrayed with moustache and facial hair in Indian cinema. She also shared her opinion that Prabhas’s appearance in the film bears a closer resemblance to Karna from Mahabharata than Lord Ram.
"Is there ANY tradition where Lord Ramji and Laxman are portrayed with moustache and facial hair? Why this disturbing departure ? Especially in prabhas's telugu home, Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends. I feel Prabhas looks like Karna not Rama," tweeted Kasturi while referring to legendary Telugu actors like NT Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao who continue to be revered for their roles as Lord Ram.
Adipurush, the big screen adaptation of Ramayana, is directed by Om Raut, who also made Tanhaji.
Prabhas' fans slammed the actress for her 'nitpicking'. Twitter users emphasised that the movie depicts Lord Ram as a warrior and that it is to be seen as Om Raut’s re-imagining of Ramayana. They asked Kasturi to learn more about the film before commenting.
Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.
The film will hit the screens in 3D on June 16, with its international premiere on June 13 at the 2023 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
