'Mahabharat', 'CID' actor Gufi Paintal dies due to age-related health issues at 79

Gufi Paintal passes away: Veteran actor Gufi Paintal on Monday passed away at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 79 due to age-related health issues. Paintal was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai's Andheri suburb for the past few days.

The veteran actor's nephew Hiten Paintal told PTI: "Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep".

Paintal is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild. His cremation will take place today at around 4 pm in Andheri.

Hiten said his uncle was not in the best of his health due to age-related issues including blood pressure and heart issues.

"He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable," Hiten had said.

Gufi Paintal, born as Sarabjit Singh Paintal, was in army before entering the world of glitz and glamour. His brother Kanwarjit Singh Paintal is a popular Bollywood actor, known for his performances in films like Rafoo Chakkar, Satte Pe Satta, Parichay, and Heera Panna.

From working as a casting director, he started working in films and various TV serials. Paintal's notable works include his performance as the manipulative uncle Shakuni in BR Chopra's Mahabharat and in television shows like CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Akbar Birbal, Kanoon and Hello Inspector.

His portrayal of Shakuni in Mahabharat made him a household name. He also worked in movies like Suhaag, Dillagi, and Des Pardes.

(With PTI inputs)

