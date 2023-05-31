Ranveer Singh to enter Hollywood soon; signs with Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Oprah’s talent agency 

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will soon enter Hollywood. Singh has signed with William Morris Endeavour (WME), the popular talent management agency for global representation. Besides this, he will also continue to be represented by India’s Collective Artists Network, India Today reported citing Deadline.

With this, Ranveer Singh has joined Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt. In 2021, Bhatt signed with WME as she is looking for opportunities in the US. She is also represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, Matrix and attorney Steve Warren.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Before signing a contract with WME, Singh was seen in the films Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Both these films failed to create an impact at the box office. While Cirkus could only manage to make around Rs 60.6 crore in terms of worldwide box office collections, Jayeshbhai Jordaar raked in merely Rs 17.5 crore in terms of worldwide collections, as per Sacnilk.

He will next be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which will hit theatres in July this year. Singh and Bhatt will share screen space together for the second time after the 2019 Zoya Akhtar-directorial Gully Boy.

About William Morris Endeavour

WME works with celebrities like the Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot, talk show host Oprah, Cruella actor Emma Stone, and Mad Max: Fury Road actor Charlize Theron. It also managed Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto. WME was named as the Agency of the Year at the Billboard Live Music Awards in 2019.

The agency also represents Argo actor Ben Affleck, X-Men franchise actor Hugh Jackman, The Fabelmans actor Michelle Williams, Batman actor Christian Bale, and Pearl Harbor actor Jennifer Garner.

Also watch: IPL CSK vs GT 2023 final: Biryani wins the trophy for most ordered food item on Swiggy; 12 million orders delivered on match day

Also read: What next for JioCinema after IPL comes to an end? Here's what industry insiders say