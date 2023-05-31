scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh to enter Hollywood soon; signs with Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Oprah’s talent agency 

Feedback

Ranveer Singh to enter Hollywood soon; signs with Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Oprah’s talent agency 

Ranveer Singh will also continue to be represented by India’s Collective Artists Network. With this, he has joined Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Before signing a contract with WME, Singh was seen in the films Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Before signing a contract with WME, Singh was seen in the films Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will soon enter Hollywood. Singh has signed with William Morris Endeavour (WME), the popular talent management agency for global representation. Besides this, he will also continue to be represented by India’s Collective Artists Network, India Today reported citing Deadline.  

With this, Ranveer Singh has joined Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt. In 2021, Bhatt signed with WME as she is looking for opportunities in the US. She is also represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, Matrix and attorney Steve Warren.  

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects  

Before signing a contract with WME, Singh was seen in the films Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Both these films failed to create an impact at the box office. While Cirkus could only manage to make around Rs 60.6 crore in terms of worldwide box office collections, Jayeshbhai Jordaar raked in merely Rs 17.5 crore in terms of worldwide collections, as per Sacnilk.

He will next be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which will hit theatres in July this year. Singh and Bhatt will share screen space together for the second time after the 2019 Zoya Akhtar-directorial Gully Boy

About William Morris Endeavour 

WME works with celebrities like the Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot, talk show host Oprah, Cruella actor Emma Stone, and Mad Max: Fury Road actor Charlize Theron. It also managed Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto. WME was named as the Agency of the Year at the Billboard Live Music Awards in 2019.  

The agency also represents Argo actor Ben Affleck, X-Men franchise actor Hugh Jackman, The Fabelmans actor Michelle Williams, Batman actor Christian Bale, and Pearl Harbor actor Jennifer Garner.  

Also watch: IPL CSK vs GT 2023 final: Biryani wins the trophy for most ordered food item on Swiggy; 12 million orders delivered on match day

Also read: What next for JioCinema after IPL comes to an end? Here's what industry insiders say

Published on: May 31, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement