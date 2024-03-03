Manisha Rani wins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, dedicates victory to fans

Former Bigg Boss contestant Manisha Rani emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, a popular dancing reality show. The announcement was made on Saturday night. Along with a cash prize of Rs 30 Lakh, Rani also won a trip to Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

She entered the show as a wild card participant and was paired with choreographer Ashutosh Pawar. Manisha Rani triumphed over actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha to secure the trophy.

Rani entered the show as a wild card contestant with contestants Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh, Awez Darbar, Glenn Saldana and Nikita Gandhi.

Manisha Rani is the second wild card contestant to win the reality show. Previously, 14-year-old Teriya Dagar won the show as a wild card in season 9, beating the likes of Salman Yusuf Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support. Commenting on her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 journey, Manisha said, "This journey has been nothing short of a dream come true, and I owe it all to the love, support, and encouragement of the judges and the audience. I knew this experience would change my life, and it truly has. As a wildcard entry, I had to work twice as hard to prove myself, and every moment has been filled with excitement and my growth as a dancer."

The social media influencer also thanked her choreographer Ashutosh Pawar. She said Pawar "has been very understanding, and each week, he has pushed me to broaden my horizon and discover new facets of my dancing abilities."

"This win is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this journey," Rani added. Rani had previously reached the finals in Bigg Boss OTT 2, but the title was won by Elvish Yadav.

Other contenders for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy included Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma. The show was judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi and was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan.