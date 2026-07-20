Marvel fans, Avengers: Doomsday trailer is finally here: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans & the X-Men are back

Marvel Studios has released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering fans their best look yet at Robert Downey Jr.'s transformation into Doctor Doom. The footage also confirms the return of Chris Evans and several iconic X-Men characters as the MCU gears up for its next blockbuster event.

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The trailer, first shown to CinemaCon attendees in April, is now available to the public. It brings together heroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), along with characters from the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts franchises, for a multiverse-spanning battle.

Downey Jr., who famously played Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade before the character's death in Avengers: Endgame, returns to Marvel in a very different role. The trailer gives audiences their first full look at him as Doctor Doom, the villain at the centre of the film's conflict.

As the threat grows across multiple realities, Thor calls on the heroes to unite, saying, "Put aside your petty squabbles... We are going to need a miracle."

One of the trailer's biggest surprises is the return of Chris Evans. The actor briefly appears on screen, prompting Thor to say, "It's not possible," before Evans is shown wielding Mjolnir.

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The footage also confirms the MCU arrival of several classic X-Men characters, including Patrick Stewart's Professor Xavier, Ian McKellen's Magneto, James Marsden's Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler and Channing Tatum's Gambit.

Several familiar MCU stars are also back, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Simu Liu and Tenoch Huerta.

Marvel's newest superhero teams feature prominently as well. The Fantastic Four cast — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — return alongside Thunderbolts members Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

Avengers: Doomsday reunites Marvel with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The film is written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely.

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The movie is set to release in theatres on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to follow a year later.