Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt makes a timeless statement in a Sabyasachi Saree, pics here

As the Met Gala 2024, one of the most significant international fashion events, kicks off, several Indian renowned faces dazzled the shiny green-tinted carpet. Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt made a grand entrance at the event, gracing the green carpet in a stunning floral Sabyasachi saree. This marked her second appearance at the prestigious gathering, where she effortlessly stole the spotlight with her elegant ensemble.

Taking to her official social media accounts, Bhatt shared snapshots of her exquisite look, accompanied by a thoughtful caption that read, “It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own."

Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own.… pic.twitter.com/IjIzDV7vXH — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 7, 2024

When asked about her outfit at the grand entrance of the event, Alia delved into the intricate details of her attire; she emphasised the blend of tradition and innovation in the saree, particularly when crafted by the skilled hands of the well-known Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She highlighted the meticulous craftsmanship, hand embroidery, precious stones, beadwork, and fringes which were all of the 1920s style, all of which contributed to the garment's timeless sophistication.

When questioned about the painstaking process behind the creation of the saree, Alia revealed, “This is all hand embroidery. It took 1905 man hours and 163 craftsmen, embroidery workers to make this garment. It's taken a lot of effort and labour; anything that's crafted with love and time lasts forever."

Photographers and attendees alike were mesmarised by Alia's jaw-dropping presence at the Met Gala. Her stunning appearance was also praised by the netizens, who commended her reputation as a style icon.

Reflecting on her choice of attire for the Met Gala, Alia expressed, “It is my second time at the Met and first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code, 'Garden Of Time,' I felt like it needed something timeless, and there is nothing more timeless than a saree."

