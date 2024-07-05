Mirzapur season 3 out on OTT! Absence of Munna Bhaiya takes the show's zeal away, here's what netizens have to say

In a much-anticipated release, the third season of Mirzapur has hit the OTT screens after a four-year wait, bringing back its signature blend of violence, drama, and intrigue.

However, for fans expecting a knockout punch similar to its previous seasons, the latest installment falls short in some aspects.

The absence of key characters like Munna Bhaiya and even lesser presence of Kaleen Bhaiya leaves a noticeable void in the show's dynamic. Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya falls short of expectations, as his character seems to operate more behind the scenes than in the forefront.

While the season lacks the extravagance and intensity that made its predecessors a hit, it still manages to capture the essence of Mirzapur's gritty world. The intertwining themes of violence, politics, and justice maintain a level of intrigue that keeps viewers hooked, despite the occasional lulls in excitement.

The season kicks off slowly and takes its time to build up momentum, testing the patience of viewers accustomed to the fast-paced action of its predecessors. Despite these shortcomings, the commitment to the franchise keeps fans engaged in the gory-bloody drama.

Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anjum Shharma, and the rest of the cast deliver commendable performances, injecting depth and emotion into their characters.

The evolving dynamics between Guddu and Golu add layers to the narrative, while new additions like Sharad, portrayed by Anjum, bring a fresh perspective to the power play in Mirzapur.

As fans navigate through the new season, they may find themselves reminiscing about the flamboyance and charisma of characters like Munna Bhaiya, whose absence is keenly felt. His larger-than-life persona added a unique flair to the show, leaving a void that the current season struggles to fill.

Spoilers ahead!

sonaHere's how the netizens reacted to the new season:

After watching episode 1, I can say Kaleen bhaiya(King of mirzapur) ka bada dabdaba hai #MirzapurS3 #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur3 pic.twitter.com/3peWECm2OU — Kaushik Mehata (@KaushikMehata) July 4, 2024

Watched 7 episodes of #MirzapurOnPrime



Such a disaster; #PankajTripathi acts as a showpiece #MirzapurS3 lacks a clear sense of how to utilize its primary characters to their full potential

Big thumbs down👎#Mirzapur Munna bhaiya ki thi, hai aur rahegi, munna bhaiya nahi tho… pic.twitter.com/RfxSyrb6Pc — Manvi Taneja🇮🇳 (@ManviTaneja7) July 5, 2024

Netizens clearly miss the presence of Munna Bhaiya in the show.