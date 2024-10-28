'Munna Bhaiya's entry will bring bhaukaal on big screen,' say thrilled netizens on 'Mirzapur The Film' announcement

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced Mirzapur The Film in full-on Kaleen Bhaiya style on Instagram. While announcing the upcoming film, Akhtar said: "Ab bhaukall bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi!"

Soon after the trailer was announced, Mirzapur fans and cinephiles were quick to share their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

While fans of the popular crime thriller series were excited at the prospect of seeing Munna Bhaiya (portrayed by Divyendu Sharma) back in action, cinephiles weren't all that enthused by the announcement.

"I don't think it's connected with the series. However, Munna Bhaiya's entry will bring bhaukaal on big screen," a fan of the show wrote. "Ab toh bhaukal ki bhi parda-fash ho jayegi! Can't wait to see Munna bhaiya in action again (sic)!" another fan wrote.

"Will wait for one and only Munna Bhaiyaa... Swag hai (sic)," yet another fan said. "Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya on the big screen? Yes, please! Mirzapur The Film is coming (sic)!" a fourth fan wrote.

"Wow... Eagerly excited to see Mirzapur on the big screen with all characters. One of the finest web series turns into a movie..." an excited viewer said.

Some cinephiles, however, were of the opinion that since Bollywood has nothing original to offer, they are looking to encash the popularity of Mirzapur.

"There is so much dearth of the original story in Bollywood that producers are either relying on making franchise films or creating their own universe or remaking some story. What's the need to make a film on Mirzapur show after releasing 3 seasons?" a user asked.

"Bollywood ko bas yahi karna hai," another cinelover said. "Now makers decided to destroy a successful series, extremely bad idea (sic)," another cinephile said.

"If they decided to make the film after they were 'encouraged by the stellar performance of Mirzapur Season 3', it would be better to skip the film altogether."

Created jointly by Puneet Krishna, Karan Anshuman and Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, the series focuses on a shocking incident at a wedding procession that ignites events entangling the lives of two families living in Mirzapur.

The series features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, Vijay Varma and Harshita Gaur in significant roles.