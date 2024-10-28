'Mirzapur The Film' to hit the big screen! Farhan Akhtar confirms on Instagram

Mirzapur fans unite! Mirzapur: The Film has been announced, as per filmmaker and producer Farhan Akhtar. Akhtar, who is also the co-producer of the series, confirmed the news on his official Instagram account along with an announcement video featuring Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee.

"Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi!" Akhtar wrote while sharing the video.

The film is slated for a theatrical release sometime in 2026. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma reprise their roles as Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Bhaiya, respectively.

Around 8 weeks after the nationwide theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video across India and over 240 countries and territories. Season 4, currently in development, will come on Prime Video after the film's release.

Commenting on Mirzapur being converted into a movie, Manish Menghani, director -- Content Licensing, Prime Video India said, “With its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues, and riveting storyline, Mirzapur has established itself as one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today’s era. We take pride in crafting tailored content that reflects the diverse tastes of our viewers and are committed to backing local stories that resonate deeply and engage on a personal level, allowing them to connect with narratives that are both authentic and immersive. As Mirzapur continues to garner widespread acclaim, we are ecstatic to expand this franchise into theatres, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience. In collaboration with our long-standing partner that shares our creative vision, Excel Entertainment, this ambitious announcement marks a new exciting chapter in the world of Mirzapur as we embark on this new journey.”

Mirzapur web series, led by Pankaj Tripathi, focuses on an iron-fisted millionaire carpet exporter and the crime boss of the town and his unworthy, power-hungry son who will stop at nothing to inherit his father's legacy.

The series has had three seasons so far, with the first one getting the most critical acclaim. Besides Triapthi, the series features Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The series also features Lilliput, Sheebha Chaddha, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Aasif Khan in supporting roles.