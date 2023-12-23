'It will be tough for Prabhas...': Netizens slam astrologer Venu Swamy's prediction about actor's career after 'Salaar' breaks BO records

Ever since it emerged that Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' will turn out to be a massive hit, many netizens slammed the famous Hyderabad-based astrologer Venu Swamy for his past comments about the actor's career.

Social media users reacted to his past comments about the actor's career. He said that Prabhas' astrological sign is Libra and that all he has seen the highest points possible in his career. "Producers of his future movies should take a look at their own horoscopes. It will be tough for Prabhas here onwards. He saw the peaks he had to. He has to return to doing small-budget movies like Eshwar (his debut movie) and build his career all over again," he said.

His comments came at a time when Prabhas' career after 'Baahubali 2' didn't exactly take off with 'Saaho', 'Radhe Shyam', 'Adipurush' not scaling the heights that audience expected from him after the Baahubali movies.

Users of X platform started trolling the astrologer with hilarious memes. Here are a few:

However, Swamy's prediction came right when he said Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao won't become Telangana Chief Minister in 2023 and that Congress will win 64 seats in the assembly elections, which is exactly how it turned out to be.

Prabhas-starrer “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has grossed Rs 178.7 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day, registering the record for the best opening day figure for any Indian title in 2023, its makers said on Saturday.

Production house Hombale Films shared the day one collection of the movie, directed by Prashanth Neel of “KGF” film fame. The film was released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

“SalaarCeaseFire hits Rs 178.7 crores GBOC (worldwide) on the opening day! The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023,” the makers said in a press note.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, “Salaar” revolves around two friends Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who end up becoming arch rivals.

