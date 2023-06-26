‘Now Bollywood stealing from Pakistan': Enraged fans slam Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s 'Pasoori Nu' song from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Pasoori, the hit Punjabi song released by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, took the subcontinent, and the world, by storm last year. Noted for its subtle take on India-Pakistan love-hate relationship, plus with its upbeat rhythm that incorporated elements from techno music, but staying grounded firmly within the realm of South Asian pop, the song has now become an important cultural milestone. Twitterati, therefore, and not surprisingly, was very quick to turn its nose up on the song's recent remake. Released by T-Series, the remake features in the upcoming Kartik Aryan film, Satyaprem ki Katha, and the music video of the remake shows Aryan along with Kiara Advani, in matching outfits, grooving to the number.

This remake, sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, has now become an object of ridicule for many hardcore fans of the original Pasoori. While some users said that Arijit Singh failed to create his magic big time, others said Bollywood should not even attempt to copy a composition like Pasoori. Some other users also said that Bollywood went for Pakistani songs after having copied everything right from movie posters to plots from Hollywood and other film industries.

A user commented: “First time Arijit fails to create real magic”. Another user wrote: “Humble request to all the influencers don’t make this song a trend on Instagram reels (sic)”.

First time Arijit fails to create real magic. https://t.co/riQH9lkPOI — kkkkk (@MeGlaxy_Kavya) June 26, 2023

Arijit plsss omk don't ruin your legacy https://t.co/0bQVMG0lLL — 𝓷𝓮𝒽𝒶❥🇦🇷 (@Neha_Nasreen_) June 26, 2023

Apda v kush bna liya kro haramiyo..... Arijit sy hr song ka satyanas zaroor krwana hota 3rd class copy cheap — S 🚩 (@heavenlyy_hell) June 25, 2023

Humble request to all the influencers don't make this song a trend on Instagram reels 🙏 https://t.co/bpPhHo0NHX — Cricket🏏 Lover // ICT Fan Account (@CricCrazyV) June 26, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote: “I knew Bollywood was stealing from Hollywood, Korea, Japan, EU and the southern movie industries but now, even from Pakistan (sic)”. A user said: “Horrible remake of a masterpiece song! Original is original nobody can beat the magical voice of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill”.

I knew Bollywood was stealing from Hollywood, Korea, Japan, EU & the Southern movie industries but now, even from 🇵🇰🤣🤣 — Karthik Udupa ¦¦ ಕಾರ್ತಿಕ್ ಉಡುಪ 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Kudupa) June 25, 2023

Horrible remake of a Masterpiece song! Original is original nobody can beat the magical voice of @alisethimusic & @Shaegilll ❤️‍🔥 — Ãyîìshåh Fãtëmāh KHAN 🇵🇰💚 (@FAyiishah) June 25, 2023

Arijit's voice instead of Ali Sethi is giving 🤮 https://t.co/0wzFWS01OH — Sowji⁷🍁🌈 (@Gashinahere) June 26, 2023

Another user wrote: “I couldn’t even continue watching the movie version of this song. The original video and song is unmatchable and it’s SO good, I feel it’s an insult to even attempt to copy and change a few words and put two pretty faces. Bollywood (sic)”.

I couldn’t even continue watching the movie version of this song.



The original video and song is unmatchable and it’s SO good, I feel it’s an insult to even attempt to copy and change a few words and put two pretty faces.

Bollywood 🤡 https://t.co/7G18pHQBkc — Bambie (@vivekbhambie) June 26, 2023

Here are some other reactions to Satyaprem ki Katha song Pasoori:

Even OTT show like Badtameez Dil songs are far better than today's bollywood songs,at least those songs are original n very soulful. Why hellbent on ruining the classic songs!#Bollywood 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/5RxqjQCt08 — chaitali mallick (@chaitalimallic1) June 26, 2023

Please delete kardo pic.twitter.com/0glCbN6Jil — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) June 26, 2023

@TheAaryanKartik bai kuch original to karle ab. kitni songs ko remix karke kharab karega tu. 90 % tumhari movies or songs remix py chalti hai. sharam kar. — Stanzin.🇮🇳 (@Stanzinam) June 25, 2023

No offense but why is kartik famous? https://t.co/NgoLLCF5vU — Not so woke (@chad_sanatani18) June 26, 2023

even Arijit couldn't save this , how bad they fked up . https://t.co/uXxu9JRPGm June 26, 2023

The song is a remake of the popular Pakistani song Pasoori sang by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The recreated song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics of the song have also been reworked in Hindi as the original song was written in Punjabi and Urdu. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi and the music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi.

