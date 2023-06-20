'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser Twitter review: ‘Mixture of MakeMyTrip, CloseUp toothpaste ad,’ say moviegoers 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani teaser review: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on Tuesday released the teaser of the much-awaited Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The one minute 19 second-long teaser video shows Alia, who dons a saree, romancing Ranveer in snow-capped locations. As per this teaser, Alia hails from a Bengali family whereas Ranveer comes from a Punjabi family. It also features a romantic song sung by Arijit Singh.

Soon after the teaser was released, moviegoers on Twitter were quick to share their take regarding the same. A user wrote: “Mixture of MakeMyTrip and CloseUp toothpaste ad”. Another user wrote: “Once upon a time, Dharma Productions was known for their unique love stories and family entertainers but now they are totally riding on glamour”.

Once upon a time Dharma Productions knows for there Unique Love stories and family Entertainers but now totally riding on Glamour and Sensual https://t.co/TWV8eEXVrT — CaddY (@caddy_arun) June 20, 2023

Another Twitter user noted that Ranveer Singh is a big misfit in a Karan Johar movie. The user said: “Unpopular opinion: Ranveer Singh in a Karan Johar directorial is a big misfit. Rest everything in the teaser looks good”.

Another user wrote that this movie has nothing new to offer and that audience has seen similar kind of movies before as well. The user wrote: “Nothing new. Seen these kinda canvas many a times earlier plus extremely glamorous and gorgeous actors to fit into the grandeur”.

Nothing new. Seen these kinda canvas many a times earlier plus extremely glamourous and gorgeous actors to fit in to the grandeur. — S Majumder (@Sm1_Majumder) June 20, 2023

A moviegoer said this is the same larger than life romantic movie from Karan Johar. The user wrote: “Another larger than life romance movie from Karan Johar. He always mixes Yash Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, frankly not interested from my side. Old same larger than life romantic movie”.

Another larger than life romance movie from karan johar

He always mix yash chopra and sanjay leela bhansali, frankly not interested from my side

Old same larger than romance movie — Akash Singh (@AkashSingh178) June 20, 2023

Soty + bramhastra aur toda padmavaat bhi dale toh ye teaser aajata — Jetha Hi🏆tler (@sterns_haschen) June 20, 2023

Nothing can beat his works like ae dil hai mushkil and kabhi alvida na kehna.. this one is not exciting like before ones.. — 🇮🇳SaM🇦🇺 (@virat18Samkohli) June 20, 2023

Another user said that film trade analysts must be very careful before predicting anything on Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahani after the Adipurush debacle. The user wrote: “Every analyst must stay alert while predicting on this flick after the debacle of Adipurush. Sentiments aren’t in favour of flicks like these”.

Every analyst must stay alert while predicting on this flick after the debacle of आदिपुरुष.



Sentiments aren't in the favour of flicks like these — Dil_ki_Baat (@MrDSharma) June 20, 2023

This is the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after the 2019 Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. The much anticipated Dharma film will release in theatres on July 28. It features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

