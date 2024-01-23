Oscar 2024: When and where to watch nominations live, India timings and more

Nominations for the 2024 Oscars will be out today. Among the big names making to the list include "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie", the two films that were clubbed together as "Barbenheimer" after their simultaneous release last summer.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10. Martin Scorsese's three-and-a-half-hour true crime opus "Killers of the Flower Moon" is also expected to bag couple of nominations, according to AFP.

Who are the frontrunners?

The best actor slot is competitive with Paul Giamatti as the frontrunner for The Holdovers, where he plays grumpy teacher who is tasked to supervise pupils who aren't going home for Christmas.

Cillian Murphy is also in the race for his role as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer.

Lily Gladstone is a front runner for best actress role for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone plays an Osage woman in Oklahoma who must deal with white settlers.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will announce the nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards, which will be streamed and televised live. Here is all you need to know about how, when and where to watch the 2024 Oscar nominations:

Where can you watch the Oscar nominations?

The Oscar nominations event will take place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California.

It will be streamed live in the UK on ITVX. United States viewers can watch it on ABC's Good Morning America, streamed on ABC News Live and on Disney+.

You can also watch the Academy Awards nominations livestream on the Oscars website, or on the Academy's social media accounts and YouTube channel.

What time will the livestream begin?

The Oscar nominations start at 8:30 am EST or 5:30 am PST. In India, it would be around 7 pm.