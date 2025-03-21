OTT releases this week: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Khakee, Loot Kaand and more out on Netflix, Prime Video 

Explosive war drama, gripping crime thrillers, and a Korean mystery rooted in faith—this week’s OTT line-up is packed with stories that promise tension, action, and emotional punch. As viewers gear up for the weekend, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and MX Player are bringing in fresh titles spanning genres and languages.

Sky Force

OTT release date: March 21

Platform: Prime Video

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak War, leads the charge. The film also stars Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. According to Prime Video, “In the 1965 Indo-Pak War, India faces a devastating surprise attack. Wing Commander Ahuja leads a retaliatory strike, but Squadron Leader Vijaya goes missing after a heroic solo engagement against a superior enemy jet.” The film reportedly grossed ₹112.75 crore in India.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

OTT release date: March 20

Platform: Netflix

From the makers of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, this standalone sequel brings the action to Kolkata. The show features Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Chitrangada Singh. Per Netflix, “When upright cop Arjun Maitra takes on Kolkata’s feared don Bagha and his henchmen, he must battle a broken system and navigate bloody gang wars.” Notably, it's Netflix’s first Hindi show streaming in both Hindi and Bengali.

Loot Kaand

OTT release date: March 20

Platform: Amazon MX Player

A tense heist thriller, Loot Kaand follows two siblings caught in a web of crime. IMDb describes it as: “Two desperate siblings in rural India plan a simple bank heist, but their scheme unravels when it connects to a decades-old weapons scandal…”

Revelations

OTT release date: March 21

Platform: Netflix

Directed by Train to Busan filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, this Korean drama stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been, and Shin Min-jae. According to IMDb: “A pastor and a detective, driven by their beliefs, pursue a missing person case, with the pastor seeking retribution after a divine revelation identifies the culprit who abducted his son.”