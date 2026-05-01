OTT releases this week (April 27- May 03): Glory, Wuthering Heights, Undekhi finale and more

Scrolling through OTT apps, unsure what to pick next? This week's releases bring crime thrillers, sports drama, literary adaptations, true-crime stories and animation to the same watchlist.

Here’s a quick guide to the biggest titles arriving across platforms and what each offers.

Undekhi: The Final Battle — SonyLIV

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Release date: May 1, 2026

The final chapter of Undekhi sets up a decisive confrontation between Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) and Rinku (Surya Sharma). Haunted by personal losses and shaken by new revelations, Rinku moves to dismantle his former mentor’s empire while navigating the criminal underworld on his own terms. The series also features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Gautam Rode and Varun Badola.

Swapped — Netflix

Release date: May 1, 2026

Voiced by Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple, Swapped follows Ollie, a small woodland creature, and Ivy, a majestic bird whose rivalry takes an unexpected turn when a magical spell switches their bodies. Their journey through the Valley to reverse the spell slowly transforms conflict into friendship.

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Glory — Netflix

Release date: May 1, 2026

Starring Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu, Glory is set in Haryana’s boxing circuit and follows athletes chasing Olympic dreams while dealing with pressure, politics and personal struggles. The story combines intense training arcs with emotional stakes.

Wuthering Heights — HBO Max

Release date: May 1, 2026

Directed by Emerald Fennell, this adaptation stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi and revisits the tragic relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine. Set in 18th-century England, it explores romance shaped by class tension and obsession.

The House of Spirits — Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 29, 2026

Based on Isabel Allende’s novel, this multi-generational drama follows the Trueba family through romance, magical realism and political upheaval, building a layered historical narrative.

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The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond — ZEE5

Release date: May 1, 2026

A follow-up to the controversial original, the film focuses on three women navigating relationships, identity and coercion. Its themes are likely to trigger strong reactions and discussion.

Straight to Hell — Netflix

Release date: April 27, 2026

Starring Erika Toda as fortune-teller Kazuko Hosoki, the Japanese drama traces her rise from Tokyo nightlife to television fame while examining the controversies that surround her.

Lawrence of Punjab — ZEE5

Release date: April 27, 2026

This docuseries explores gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s life, his criminal network and the wider underworld ecosystem, offering a closer look at real-world crime dynamics in India.

Man on Fire — Netflix

Release date: April 30, 2026

Inspired by A. J. Quinnell’s novel, the action thriller follows a former mercenary dealing with trauma while seeking revenge, gradually taking on the role of protector along the way.

Should I Marry a Murderer — Netflix

Release date: April 29, 2026

Presented in a true-crime documentary style, the series examines relationships built on deception, focusing on emotional fallout and psychological tension rather than sensational crime elements.