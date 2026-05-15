OTT releases this week (May 11- May 17): Dhurandhar 2, Project Hail Mary, Kartavya and more

It is a big week on streaming. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge finally makes its digital debut, Ryan Gosling's much-talked-about sci-fi film Project Hail Mary lands on Prime Video, and two popular series, Good Omens and Inspector Avinash, return for new seasons. Whether you cleared your weekend for one title or plan to graze across platforms, the lineup from May 11 to 17 has something to hold your attention.

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Here is everything you need to know about this week's OTT releases.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 will begin streaming internationally on Netflix from May 14, 2026. Indian viewers will have to wait a little longer, as the film is expected to land on JioCinema at a later date. What has set the internet buzzing, however, is the reported "Raw & Undekha" cut, an extended OTT version that may include nearly three minutes of footage removed from the theatrical release in India. No official confirmation has been issued yet, but the prospect alone has considerably raised the anticipation around the premiere.

Project Hail Mary — Prime Video, May 12

Ryan Gosling's sci-fi epic gets its digital premiere on Prime Video on May 12 — available to rent. Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship, crewmates dead, memory gone, and the fate of Earth resting on his shoulders. The film, running 2 hours 36 minutes, follows his mission to stop Astrophage — a microorganism draining the sun's energy — and the unlikely alliance he forms with Rocky, an alien engineer facing the same extinction-level threat. Rated 8.3 on IMDB, it is one of the week's most eagerly awaited digital arrivals.

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Inspector Avinash Season 2 — JioHotstar, May 15

Randeep Hooda returns as the titular inspector in a season that gets considerably more personal. With his son implicated in a murder, his marriage on the verge of collapse, and his suspension leaving him outside the system he once served, Avinash must take on a deadly weapons cartel led by the ruthless Devi and Sheikh — while fighting to clear his own name. A step up in stakes from Season 1.

Kartavya — Netflix, May 15

Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal lead this gritty seven-episode crime thriller directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. A police officer finds his professional oath in direct conflict with personal threats against his family, forcing him to navigate corruption and moral compromise to protect those he loves. A strong cast and a high-stakes premise make this one of the week's most compelling Indian originals.

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Good Omens Season 3 — Prime Video, May 13

The celestial comedy returns for its final chapter — a single 90-minute special that brings Aziraphale and Crowley back together to face the Second Coming. With Aziraphale navigating his new role as Supreme Archangel and a rogue Crowley still on Earth, the two must set aside their Season 2 falling-out to prevent a heaven-sanctioned apocalypse. A fitting send-off for one of streaming's more beloved odd couples.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine — Netflix, May 15

Pedro Alonso returns as Berlin in this eight-episode Money Heist spin-off set in Seville. The gang's target is Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting Lady with an Ermine — but the heist is a front for something more personal: Berlin's revenge mission against the Duke of Málaga. Blending grand-scale robbery with romantic tension and betrayal, it is a stylish addition to the Money Heist universe.

Exam — Prime Video, May 15

A Tamil socio-thriller that takes on systemic corruption in education. Directed by A. Sarkunam and starring Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan, Exam follows a young woman who infiltrates a large-scale paper-leak network rigging the Regional Public Service Exam. Seven episodes, a high-stakes premise, and a subject that hits close to home for many viewers.

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The Crash — Netflix, May 15

A Netflix true-crime documentary examining the 2022 Ohio car crash that killed two young men when Mackenzie Shirilla drove at nearly 100 mph into a building. The 92-minute film investigates whether the collision was a tragic accident or something far more deliberate — a question that divided public opinion at the time of the trial.

Marty, Life Is Short — Netflix, May 12

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, this intimate documentary traces the 50-year career of comedian Martin Short. Featuring rare archival footage and conversations with close friends including Steve Martin and Tom Hanks, the film moves between the laughs and the losses — a portrait of a man who has navigated grief and reinvention with equal parts humour and heart.

Also releasing this week

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil (Netflix, May 13) — A Malayalam dark comedy in which a timid health centre worker is pulled into a web of secrets when a stranger enters his home. The Punisher: One Last Kill (JioHotstar, May 12) — A gritty conclusion to the character's recent arc for Marvel action fans. The WONDERfools (Netflix, May 15) — A Korean series arriving as part of Netflix's international slate.