OTT releases this week (November 9–15): 'Jailer 2', 'Ranabaali', 'Daayra', other releases to watch this weekend

Jailer 2

Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel follows Muthuvel as he is drawn back into action against a powerful criminal syndicate with political and international links.

As old enemies seek revenge and new alliances complicate matters, he must rely on his instincts to protect his family and confront the network threatening them. The film blends underworld rivalry, family ties and the superstar’s commanding screen presence and will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Release Date: November 12, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

MUST READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT release: Missed Neem Karoli Baba's biopic in theatres? Where, when to watch the Shobhinaw Satyaa film

Ranabaali

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reunite in Ranabaali, a Telugu period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set in 1870s South India, the film follows a warrior who rises against British rule and emerges as a figure of resistance alongside his wife, Jayamma. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo also features in a key role.

The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, widening its reach among Indian audiences.

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Daayra

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Daayra, a crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. Inspired by real-life events, the film follows law enforcement officers as they investigate a controversial police encounter and a complex criminal case.

Advertisement

With its focus on moral ambiguity, institutional pressure and the human cost of crime, the title is positioned as one of the week’s most anticipated Hindi releases.

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 makes its digital debut this week, bringing the popular Punjabi comedy franchise back to streaming. The film is expected to appeal to viewers looking for light-hearted entertainment, familiar characters and broad comedy after its theatrical run.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, with Neeru Bajwa and other members of the cast returning to the franchise. With its mix of comedy, romance and Punjabi flavour, Sardaar Ji 3 is set to reach a wider audience through its OTT release this week, giving fans another chance to watch the film from home.

Release Date: November 9, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Student of the Year: After Dark

Student of the Year: After Dark arrives on JioHotstar on November 13. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, the series is positioned as a thriller set around an elite boarding school and its fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest.

The story follows Aditi, who poses as a student at her sister’s school while attempting to identify the person behind a dangerous mystery.

Advertisement

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

DO CHECKOUT: From OTT hit to ₹336-crore movie! Mirzapur's box-office journey takes an unexpected turn

Parivarik ManuRanjan



Parivarik ManuRanjan is a Hindi romantic comedy arriving on SonyLIV on November 13. The title adds a family-and-romance option to a week otherwise dominated by action thrillers and crime dramas.

The film centres on a light-hearted romantic story with a family-oriented setting, making it a relatively easy watch for viewers looking for comedy and romance.

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Platform: SonyLIV

Bandra

Bandra is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on November 13. The release adds to the platform’s weekly slate alongside Blind Game, giving subscribers two new options during the November 9–15 window.

The film is a Malayalam-language action thriller featuring a mix of drama, suspense and high-stakes conflict. Its OTT arrival on ZEE5 this week gives viewers another option for those looking for an intense, action-driven watch.

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

Blind Game



Arjun Rampal and Priyamani feature in Blind Game, a Hindi crime thriller directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan. The story follows suspended police officer Sikander Singh, who becomes entangled in a dangerous mystery after a friend’s attempted robbery ends in a shocking suicide.

Advertisement

His search for missing money takes him to Manali, where greed, betrayal and hidden motives turn the investigation into a wider criminal conspiracy. The film begins streaming on ZEE5 on November 11.

Release Date: November 11, 2026

Platform: ZEE5

The Empress Season 3

Netflix’s The Empress returns for its third and final season on November 12. The historical drama continues to follow Empress Elisabeth of Austria amid growing instability in the Habsburg empire, bringing the series’ political and personal conflicts to a close.

The final season picks up with Elisabeth facing new challenges as she navigates palace politics, family pressures and the changing political landscape around her. With its mix of historical drama, romance and royal intrigue, the season is expected to provide a concluding chapter for fans of the series.

Release Date: November 12, 2026

Platform: Netflix

DON'T MISS: 'Jailer 2' OTT release: Here's when, where to watch Rajinikanth's latest film this weekend

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 11. Set five years after the fall of Eregion, the new season finds Middle-earth engulfed in open war as the series expands its large-scale fantasy narrative.

Advertisement

The new season continues the stories of familiar characters as alliances are tested and the battle against the forces of darkness intensifies. With bigger conflicts, sweeping visuals and an expanding Middle-earth storyline, Season 3 is positioned as one of the week’s major fantasy releases on the streaming platform.

Release Date: November 11, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cunk on Cinema

Philomena Cunk returns in Cunk on Cinema, scheduled for release on November 15. The comedy title offers a lighter counterpoint to the week’s action, crime and fantasy releases.

The series brings back Philomena Cunk’s trademark deadpan humour as she takes a hilariously uninformed look at the world of cinema. With its satirical take on films, filmmaking and pop culture, Cunk on Cinema is likely to appeal to viewers looking for a quirky and light-hearted watch this week.

Release Date: November 15, 2026

Platform: Netflix (internationally), BBC iPlayer and BBC Two (in the UK)