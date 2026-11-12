Hanuman Ansh OTT release: Missed Neem Karoli Baba's biopic in theatres? Where, when to watch the Shobhinaw Satyaa film

SonyLIV announced that Hanuman Ansh will premiere on its platform on November 27. Viewers will be able to watch the film through the SonyLIV app or website, with an active subscription required for access. Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired its digital and television rights.

Television premiere expected

Alongside its digital release, Hanuman Ansh is expected to have a satellite television premiere on Sony MAX. However, the makers and the network have not yet announced a date for the TV broadcast.

With its November 27 arrival on SonyLIV, the film is expected to reach a wider audience and extend its run beyond cinemas. Hanuman Ansh may soon become one of the most-watched titles on SonyLIV.

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From theatres to OTT

Hanuman Ansh released in Indian cinemas earlier this year and reportedly continued to draw audiences well beyond its initial theatrical window. Its upcoming OTT premiere now gives viewers who missed it on the big screen an opportunity to watch it at home.

The film was a major success at the box office, with its domestic collection reaching ₹404.50 crore and worldwide earnings reaching ₹453.30 crore against a reported budget of ₹2 crore.

It also outperformed several major 2026 releases worldwide, surpassing Vijay’s Jana Nayagan (₹324 crore), Yash’s Toxic (₹341 crore) and Ram Charan’s Peddi (₹342 crore), according to Sacnilk.

DO CHECKOUT: 'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Dhurandhar 2', becomes most profitable Bollywood film of 2026 with over 15,000% ROI

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About the film

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual biopic based on the life and teachings of revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Lakshminarayan, a man who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

The film also features Vihaan Shedge and Chandan Anand in key roles.