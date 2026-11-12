Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
entertainment
Hanuman Ansh OTT release: Missed Neem Karoli Baba's biopic in theatres? Where, when to watch the Shobhinaw Satyaa film

Hanuman Ansh OTT release: Missed Neem Karoli Baba's biopic in theatres? Where, when to watch the Shobhinaw Satyaa film

Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh began its theatrical journey with just 60 shows and an opening collection of Rs 9 lakh. However, positive word of mouth helped it emerge as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 10:47 AM IST
Hanuman Ansh OTT release: Missed Neem Karoli Baba's biopic in theatres? Where, when to watch the Shobhinaw Satyaa filmAfter A Blockbuster Theatrical Run, Hanuman Ansh Is Finally Arriving On OTT

The wait is almost over for fans who missed Hanuman Ansh in cinemas. Shobhinaw Satyaa’s much-talked-about devotional drama, inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, is all set to arrive on OTT—and viewers will soon be able to experience its spiritual journey from the comfort of their homes.

Advertisement

When and where to watch

SonyLIV announced that Hanuman Ansh will premiere on its platform on November 27. Viewers will be able to watch the film through the SonyLIV app or website, with an active subscription required for access. Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired its digital and television rights.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Television premiere expected

Alongside its digital release, Hanuman Ansh is expected to have a satellite television premiere on Sony MAX. However, the makers and the network have not yet announced a date for the TV broadcast.

With its November 27 arrival on SonyLIV, the film is expected to reach a wider audience and extend its run beyond cinemas. Hanuman Ansh may soon become one of the most-watched titles on SonyLIV.

Advertisement

From theatres to OTT

Hanuman Ansh released in Indian cinemas earlier this year and reportedly continued to draw audiences well beyond its initial theatrical window. Its upcoming OTT premiere now gives viewers who missed it on the big screen an opportunity to watch it at home.

The film was a major success at the box office, with its domestic collection reaching ₹404.50 crore and worldwide earnings reaching ₹453.30 crore against a reported budget of ₹2 crore.

It also outperformed several major 2026 releases worldwide, surpassing Vijay’s Jana Nayagan (₹324 crore), Yash’s Toxic (₹341 crore) and Ram Charan’s Peddi (₹342 crore), according to Sacnilk.

DO CHECKOUT: 'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Dhurandhar 2', becomes most profitable Bollywood film of 2026 with over 15,000% ROI

Advertisement

About the film

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual biopic based on the life and teachings of revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Lakshminarayan, a man who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

The film also features Vihaan Shedge and Chandan Anand in key roles.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more