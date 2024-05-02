Panchayat 3 release date out! Jitendra Kumar-led series to come out on May 28

Jeetu bhaiya fans unite! The release date of the much-awaited Panchayat 3 is now out. Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that the third season of Panchayat will stream from May 28 onwards. Amazon Prime Video's Instagram post read: "You moved the laukis, we announced the rewards (sic)."

Panchayat has been widely admired by the audiences due to its simplistic storytelling that is rooted in the slow-paced village life and for its satirical treatment of daily issues faced by Phulera residents, as per Manish Menghani, director-- content licensing, Prime Video India.

Menghani further said: "With its engaging and thought-provoking story, rustic backdrop, incredible direction and enthralling performances, Panchayat has today become a part of pop culture with its characters and storyline capturing the audience’s imagination and becoming truly iconic."

The Viral Fever (TVF) President Vijay Koshi went back to the first season of Panchayat and said: “We first premiered Panchayat on Prime Video back in 2020 and it has been truly an incredible journey with audiences from not only India but from around the world showering their love and appreciation for this rural life-based comedy drama, that has managed to captivate the hearts of audiences with its simplicity and authenticity.”

Amazon Prime Video previously shared stills from the Panchayat 3 sets. While the first photo featured Jitendra Kumar on a bicycle, the other photo featured Ashok Pathak, Durgesh Kumar and Faisal Malik as Vinod, Bhushan and Prahlad, respectively.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, the series is set around the challenges and conflicts faced by collector Abhishek Kumar, Pradhanji, Prahlad Pandey, Vinod, Bhushan and other characters in Phulera. Panchayat 3 features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Saanvika, Ashok Pathak, Durgesh Kumar, and Chandan Roy in pivotal roles.

Besides Panchayat 3, Amazon is also expected to unveil the release dates of other highly anticipated web series like Mirzapur 3, The Family Man 3, and Pataal Lok 3.