'Papa bahut bade karze mein hain': Fan's emotional plea to Akshay Kumar outside BMC polling booth goes viral

Actor Akshay Kumar was approached by a young woman seeking financial assistance after he cast his vote at a Mumbai polling booth during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. The moment, captured on camera, quickly circulated on social media and drew significant public interest for the actor's immediate response and interaction with the fan.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kumar was among the first celebrities to vote on Thursday and took the opportunity to encourage civic participation by addressing the crowd outside the polling station. He said, "This is the day the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote," highlighting the importance of the electoral process and urging citizens to exercise their right.

As Kumar was leaving the venue, a young woman in the crowd approached him with a plea for help. She held a piece of paper and said, "Papa bahut bade karze mein hai, unko please bahar nikalo (My father is in huge debt, please help him get out of it)," making her request publicly as bystanders looked on.

Kumar listened to the young woman's appeal and asked her to provide her phone number to a member of his team, indicating his willingness to look into her situation. The exchange was witnessed by several people at the spot and later shared widely online, where many commended his immediate attention to her request.

Advertisement

In a gesture of gratitude, the fan bent down to touch Kumar's feet. He promptly stopped her, saying, "Beta aisa mat kar (Don’t do that, child)," a response that resonated with both onlookers present and viewers on the internet.

Videos of the encounter have been extensively shared on social platforms, with users reacting positively to the compassionate interaction.