‘Pilot announcements more audible’: Netizens slam BookMyShow after Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow is in the midst of a social media outrage after celebrated standup comic Trevor Noah’s shows in Bengaluru got cancelled. BookMyShow has apologised to Trevor Noah’s fans and all the other attendees for the shows getting cancelled. BookMyShow also promised a complete refund to customers who purchased tickets for the show within 8-10 working days.

“Bengaluru, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused at Trevor Noah’s Off The Record show at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27th. The Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled,” BookMyShow said.

“All customers who purchased tickets for both shows will get a complete refund within 8-10 working days. We deeply regret this experience that our valuable customers faced and hope to be able to bring Trevor back to this amazing city at the earliest,” the ticketing platform added.

The shows got cancelled due to issues with acoustics-related issues, the comedian updated fans and attendees in an X post. Trevor Noah said that the audience was not able to hear the comedians on stage, while adding “there’s literally no way to do a show”. He also promised full refunds to the people who booked their tickets.

The apology and promise for refund did not sit well with Trevor Noah fans and all the customers who purchased the tickets to the event. Soon after the online ticketing platform put out its apology, a user slammed the company for failing to inform attendees that the event was cancelled.

“You all didn’t even have the decency to announce that the show was called off, we had to find it from Trevor’s post. Just pathetic. Just like you folks charge a convenience fee, we need to be refunded inconvenience charges. College fests are better than this. Horrible,” a user said.

A user named Ashok Karanth shared his experience in a long thread on X formerly Twitter after attending the event and said that BookMyShow, being the organiser and ticketing service provider for Trevor Noah’s ongoing India tour, cannot get away from this.

Karanth said that the venue choice for the event was problematic for reasons more than one. He said that the venue had terrible access roads and the parking was very chaotic. He added that parking slots reserved for VIPs were finally opened up at around 7:45 pm, leading to more chaos as more than 200 cars tried to fit into 100 parking slots. Amidst all of this mayhem, not a single person from BookMyShow was to be found.

Calling the event venue “a glorified Amazon warehouse”, Karanth wrote: “The auditorium is a glorified Amazon warehouse! One large hall with no elevation, no stadium seating. We were in the eye-strain seats in row AZ- no, really. We paid Rs 4,500 for that. What were we thinking?”

“Anyways, it's a comedy show - nothing to see on stage, as long as we can hear, we should be good. Ha, little did we know. The opening act came on stage - he apparently said some stuff - but we couldn't hear a thing. Indigo pilot announcements are more audible than this,” he wrote.

Another user named Bhramini Reddy said that Bengaluru has so much potential but artists will now reconsider organizing shows here given the Trevor Noah mess. The user also said that BookMyShow needs to refund customers’ money back with premium.

“The man @trevornoah is a legend and we all waited months to watch him! For 4200 a ticket, this was the worst possible show I've been to ever!!!!” Another user said.

More reactions on the Trevor Noah fiasco

- ICC World Cup tickets issue

- Trevor Noah show in Bangalore



Is bookmyshow a monopoly? Where's the competition?



Where's India's Taylor Swift? Or @CCI_India



