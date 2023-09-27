'We tried everything but...': Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows due to bad acoustics; netizens slam organisers

Celebrated stand-up comedian Trevor Noah cancelled both his shows in Bengaluru "because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage". He said a full refund will be issued to the ticket holders.

On X platform (formerly Twitter), Noah said, "Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before."

The comedy show at Manpho Convention Centre near Manyata Tech Park in Nagavara was preceded by a massive traffic jam on the Outer Ring Road.

Before leaving the stage minutes after his entry on stage, Noah said that he had expected the sound to be sorted.

On September 23 in New Delhi, performing his debut gig in India, Noah, who grew up in South Africa watching Bollywood movies and admitted to being “immersed in Indian culture”, ran out of neither topics nor laughs in an almost two-hour long show where he covered everything from Indians’ idiosyncrasies to world politics and current events to environmental science.

Earlier in the evening, a surge in traffic was reported in the Outer Ring Road, which is Bengaluru’s tech hub. The narrow approach road and lack of parking space made the experience difficult, a few ticket holders alleged. Many attendees also complained of poor air conditioning at the crowded venue, said a news report. Netizens slammed the organisers for the shoddy management of the event.

"First the ORR traffic jam & then the poor arrangements at the venue. That's why we need a world class convention centre/auditorium in #Bengaluru just like the Jio World centre in Mumbai," said an X user.

"We can’t get audio to work in an auditorium located in a TECH park in India’s Silicon Valley. Can it get more embarrassing?" said another X user.

Bengaluru folks had to travel for 4-5 hours to get to Trevor Noah's show. But then couldn't hear anything because organisers dropped the ball big time, and Trevor finally canceled the show.

Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru. 😂 — Ramanujam (@nimmajji) September 27, 2023

The ‘Off The Record’ Indian tour, produced and promoted by BookMyShow ‘Live’, was held in the national capital on Saturday and Sunday and was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on September 27-28 and finally in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.