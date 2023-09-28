'Blot on Bangalore's tech image': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, netizens react as Trevor Noah cancels shows

Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said in a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, the fact that celebrated stand-up comedian Trevor Noah had to cancel his shows in Bengaluru due to technical glitches is a “blot on Bangalore’s tech image”. She added that Manpho Convention Centre, the convention centre where his show was being organised, has a lot to introspect.

Shaw’s post came after Noah cancelled his shows in Bengaluru “because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage”. The comedian also said that a full refund will be issued to the ticket holders while apologizing to his fans over the fiasco. His show was preceded by a massive traffic jam at the Outer Ring Road area.

“'Forced To Cancel': Trevor Noah's Bengaluru Shows Junked Over Tech Glitch - what a blot on Bangalore’s tech image. The convention centre has much to introspect,” Shaw wrote in her recent post.

"Forced To Cancel": Trevor Noah's Bengaluru Shows Junked Over Tech Glitch - what a blot on Bangalore’s tech image. The convention centre has much to introspect https://t.co/qoG2eBWtwW — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, fans managed to reach the venue despite traffic snarls but the botched-up sound system at the venue left a sour taste in their mouth. Before leaving the stage shortly after his entry, Trevor Noah said that he hoped the sound issue was sorted.

“Bad sound guys can’t figure out how to fix this. I won’t be able to perform like this. Sorry for the situation. Everyone will get their money back,” Noah reportedly said at the event.

Flash:



Visuals of Comedian #TrevorNoah saying, "Bad sound guys can’t figure out how to fix this. I won’t be able to perform like this. Sorry for the situation. Everyone will get their money back."#Bengaluru https://t.co/9NAzPMt8mD pic.twitter.com/dOdL714s6C — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) September 27, 2023

People who attended the event were angry over the shoddy execution of the event and also detailed the hardships they faced to reach the venue because of the traffic situation on X. One of the users also said that Trevor Noah is “probably already writing jokes on BLR’s traffic”.

“Lifetime of a standup comedy content for Trevor Noah. First, the ORR traffic jam and then the poor arrangements at the venue. That’s why we need a world class convention centre/auditorium in Bengaluru just like the Jio World centre in Mumbai,” a user said.

Lifetime of Standup comedy content for Trevor Noah



First the ORR traffic jam & then the poor arrangements at the venue



That's why we need a world class convention centre/auditorium in #Bengaluru just like the Jio World centre in Mumbai https://t.co/FaRi54W6Xs — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) September 27, 2023

"Bengaluru folks had to travel for 4-5 hours to get to Trevor Noah's show. But then couldn't hear anything because organisers dropped the ball big time, and Trevor finally canceled the show. BUT the weather is good," another user said.

Bengaluru folks had to travel for 4-5 hours to get to Trevor Noah's show. But then couldn't hear anything because organisers dropped the ball big time, and Trevor finally canceled the show.

BUT the weather is good. — Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) September 27, 2023

“Trevor Noah got stuck in Bengaluru Traffic & reached his own show late. People stuck in ORR traffic for 2-3 hours unable to move, sold their tickets on IG/X. Some reached & Trevor cancelled the show cause of bad acoustics. He's probably already writing jokes on BLR's traffic,” another user wrote.

Trevor Noah got stuck in Bengaluru Traffic & reached his own show late. People stuck in ORR traffic for 2-3 hours unable to move, sold their tickets on IG/X. Some reached & Trevor cancelled the show cause of bad acoustics.



He's probably already writing jokes on BLR's traffic. 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZmM9L2xySu — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) September 27, 2023

Bengaluru wanted to experience Trevor Noah, but Trevor Noah ended up experiencing Bengaluru. 😂#BangaloreTraffic pic.twitter.com/2IkFOcN8s6 — Shashank Mithur 🇮🇳 (@shashankmithur) September 27, 2023

You deserved better here & it’s unfortunate the organisers messed it up!



Look forward to welcoming you to our city again soon 💜🦄 pic.twitter.com/9oGdKx6kmM — Peak Bengaluru (@peakbengaluru) September 27, 2023

Trevor Noah’s Off The Record Tour is touring Asia, with its first pitstop being India followed by Dubai. Noah is in presently in India for live Stand-up Comedy shows across the country. Noah performed at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 22, 23 and 24. He will also perform at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

Also Read: 'Our kids definitely deserve better': Bengaluru citizens livid over massive jam; schoolchildren reach home at night

Also Read: 'We tried everything but...': Trevor Noah cancels Bengaluru shows due to bad acoustics; netizens slam organisers