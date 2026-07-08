'Pirate karo, par dekho': Anurag Kashyap's appeal after Diljit Dosanjh-led Satluj's removed from Zee5

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has weighed in on the controversy surrounding ‘Satluj’, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer that was removed from Zee 5 within 48 hours of its India premiere. The centre directed Zee 5 to take down the film, citing security concerns under the information technology rules, prompting widespread debate over censorship, art and public safety.

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Kashyap, known for outspoken views on film freedom, reposted an Instagram story that read: 'The thing about banning something is that the more people want to watch it.' I was not even planning to watch this film, but now I will have to watch it to understand why it got banned," he said, attributing the message to his social account. He later urged followers, “Plz sab log dekho, pirate karo par dekho,” encouraging people to see the film even if they relied on pirated copies.

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Film’s subject and background

Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan, is based on the life and work of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and centres on alleged disappearances and illegal cremations of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during the militancy era of the 1980s and 1990s. The cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

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Certification disputes and legal battles

The film’s problems with Indian regulators date back to late 2022, when producer RSVP submitted it to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board is reported to have initially cleared the film with 21 cuts and advised a title change from Ghallughara to Punjab ’95. RSVP challenged that decision in the Bombay High Court.

During subsequent proceedings, the CBFC revising committee allegedly increased suggested cuts to 127 and reportedly asked the makers to change the name of the film’s protagonist, which the producers declined. The film’s scheduled gala premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival was also cancelled amid the controversy. As a result, Satluj remained unreleased in India for several years until its uncut premiere on ZEE5 on July 3.

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Official responses and industry reaction

ZEE5 said in a statement: “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” The streamer attributed the removal to the Centre’s direction under the IT Rules.

Several Punjab-based political parties and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) objected to the film’s release following the takedown order. Diljit Dosanjh, the film’s lead, commented on social media that the takedown was “bound to happen" without elaborating.

With ZEE5 indicating it will pursue “appropriate avenues through due process", the immediate future of Satluj in India depends on further legal and administrative decisions. The film’s producers and rights holders have not announced new litigation or an appeal at the time of reporting.