Ponniyin Selvan 2 vs Agent Twitter review: Mani Ratnam's movie towers over Akhil-starrer, say netizens

The two big South Indian movie releases of the week, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Agent, have one unaninmous winner -- the latest Mani Ratnam directorial effort, PS2.

While PS1 got a divided talk, netizens said on Friday that PS2 really went into the heart of the novel written by Kalki nearly 70 years ago.

The film is a cinematic retelling of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novels and chronicles the early days of Chola empire.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 released in theatres worldwide on Friday in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

The movie, which explored the intrigue of the ancient Chola kingdom with a stellar star cast in two parts, has left viewers awestruck, especially the sequel. Many viewers said Mani Ratnam and his team of brilliant technicians made this movie a must-watch on an IMAX screen.

PS2 boasts of star cast like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj and cinematography by Ravi Varman, music by A R Rahman and an editor like Sreekar Prasad.

I totally adored the sexy vibe in the scene where #Vandiyadevan has a rendezvous with the alluring #Kundavai on an islet. The sexual tension between them will make you feel the heat. My jaw was dropped. Really LOVE it. @trishtrashers @Karthi_Offl#PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2Review pic.twitter.com/OZF12PYhGh — George (@VijayIsMyLife) April 28, 2023

#PonniyanSelvan2 #PS2 review:

PS2 is definitely a level upgraded than PS1, scenes between #Vikram and #AishwaryaRai were exceptional, #Karthi entertained and #ARRahman made it more interesting and #ManiRathnam made this drama beautiful

Rating: 3.5/5

(For drama Lovers ) pic.twitter.com/9P60r62SAy — Akhilesh Rajana (@AkhileshRr) April 28, 2023

#PS2 blockbuster review 🔥



Part 2 was better than for part 1 , and the Jodi of #ChiyaanVikram & #AishwaryaRai is the best thing of the movie #PonniyanSelvan2 🔥



It's bigger than for #Bahubali2 !



A full Paisa wasol movie 🔥#PonniyanSelvan2Review #PonniyanSelvan2 #ManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/TkdRMyyQN9 — Filmy Duniya (@janiKing35954) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Akhil-starrer Agent has emerged to be another dud for its lead actor who has been desperate for a hit.

The spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy, also starring Mammootty and Dino Morea tests viewer patience, said Twitter users.

The Telugu movie, made with high production values, has a sluggish screenplay and wafer-thin plotline, quipper Twitter users.

Pathetic VFX. Akhil is hamming into one of the worst performances I've seen in the midst of bearable glimpses. Sakshi Vidya missed the memo. HHT is panda betting. Mammootty is a waste and gives many memeable moments. I'm excited for the second half to laugh even more #Agent pic.twitter.com/WNTmQ7gGY7 — Sai_Reviews (@saisaysmovies) April 28, 2023

#agent #AgentReview

They started the project before the covid.. Everything changed in covid and after covid.. They could have shelved the project..

Wake up Surendar reddy, this is not we're expecting from you... — Ram (@thaagudhamm) April 28, 2023

The first half is truly wild & unpredictable with respect to the hero's wild characterisation 🔥



But it's all downhill from the 2nd half with predictable & routine story telling



Positives - akhil 💥🙌, Mammootty did his best to the part 👍, bgm, 1st half#AgentReview — DestroyeRRR ❤️‍🔥 (@7theDestroyeRRR) April 28, 2023



