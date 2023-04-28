Ponniyin Selvan 2 vs Agent Twitter review: Mani Ratnam's movie towers over Akhil-starrer, say netizens

The two big South Indian movie releases of the week, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Agent, have one unaninmous winner -- the latest Mani Ratnam directorial effort, PS2.
While PS1 got a divided talk, netizens said on Friday that PS2 really went into the heart of the novel written by Kalki nearly 70 years ago.
The film is a cinematic retelling of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novels and chronicles the early days of Chola empire.
Ponniyin Selvan 2 released in theatres worldwide on Friday in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.
The movie, which explored the intrigue of the ancient Chola kingdom with a stellar star cast in two parts, has left viewers awestruck, especially the sequel. Many viewers said Mani Ratnam and his team of brilliant technicians made this movie a must-watch on an IMAX screen.
PS2 boasts of star cast like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj and cinematography by Ravi Varman, music by A R Rahman and an editor like Sreekar Prasad.
Meanwhile, Akhil-starrer Agent has emerged to be another dud for its lead actor who has been desperate for a hit.
The spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy, also starring Mammootty and Dino Morea tests viewer patience, said Twitter users.
The Telugu movie, made with high production values, has a sluggish screenplay and wafer-thin plotline, quipper Twitter users.
