Prime vs Netflix: Biggest OTT series Bandish Bandits S2 & Mismatched S3 to release together on December 13; Trailers here

December 13 is set to witness a major OTT showdown as two highly anticipated series, Bandish Bandits on Prime Video and Mismatched on Netflix, drop their new seasons on the same day. This head-to-head clash between the two streaming giants has sparked excitement among fans, with both series poised to dominate screens.

The Trailers: First Look at the Showdown

The face-off began with Bandish Bandits releasing its trailer first, teasing an emotional and musical journey. Just four hours later, Netflix unveiled the trailer for Mismatched, setting the stage for an intense OTT rivalry.

Bandish Bandits Season 2

The second season of Bandish Bandits sees the return of Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as Radhe and Tamanna. The romantic musical drama continues its exploration of love, ambition, and legacy.

The trailer hints at a gripping storyline where Radhe and Tamanna face a musical battle that tests their relationship. Season two delves deeper into the challenges of preserving a musical heritage while addressing broader themes like gender roles in the industry and the pressures of reality shows. True to its roots, the series promises soul-stirring music as its core element.

Here's the trailer:

Mismatched Season 3

Netflix’s Mismatched is back with more love, tech, and friendship. Starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli as Rishi and Dimple, the story picks up as the duo transitions to a new phase of their relationship in Hyderabad.

The trailer reveals a blend of real and virtual worlds as the characters navigate a VR lab called Betterverse. Old dynamics are flipped, with former rivals Rishi and Anmol now working together. The season introduces new characters and explores themes of self-discovery, adulting, and friendships, along with fresh starts for beloved characters like Sid sir (Rannvijay Singha) and Zeenat (Vidya Malavade).

A new character, Rith, is introduced and is eager to succeed in this virtual environment, with Celina assisting them. Meanwhile, Krish is still figuring out his role. Sid and Zeenat are starting fresh with new plans, mirroring the group's various challenges, including growing up, self-exploration, and friendship dynamics.

Here's the trailer:

The Big Question

With Bandish Bandits focusing on music and legacy and Mismatched diving into modern love and technology, the clash isn’t just a battle of storylines but also of platforms. Prime Video and Netflix are both bringing their A-game to secure audience attention.

Who will win this streaming war?