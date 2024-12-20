Pushpa 2 in theatres: PVR INOX removes, then reinstates Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film

Pushpa 2 box office: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was removed from PVR INOX screens but was later reinstated. It comes amid all the records that the movie has broken in just two weeks of its release. Pushpa 2 has made nearly Rs 1,000 crore in India alone, and has surpassed the much-coveted mark worldwide.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was to be removed from all PVR INOX screens in North India from Friday. However, a separate update by Vijayabalan stated that the issue was resolved, and that shows have started opening one by one.

While it is yet to be ascertained why the shows were removed in the first place, reports state that there was an argument between the two parties.

PUSHPA 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Within 15 days of its release, Pushpa 2 has made Rs 990 crore in the domestic box office. In the first week itself, the movie had made Rs 725.8 crore.

The rush for the release of the movie had led to a stampede resulting in the death of a woman and leaving her son in a critical condition. Allu Arjun was named in the case, and was subsequently arrested by officers from the Chikkadpally police station, where the case was registered. He was subsequently released with the High Court observing that as a citizen Allu Arjun is entitled to the rights of life and liberty, regardless of his status as a public figure.

The outstanding box office collection of Pushpa 2 came even after the movie was leaked in several piracy sites including Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda in various formats, ranging from 240p to HD prints of 1080p.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles.