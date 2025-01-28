'Pushpa 2' OTT release details: Allu Arjun's record-defying blockbuster to release on THIS streaming platform. Details here

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the record-defying blockbuster featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles, is all set to release on OTT. Pushpa 2's reloaded version, which premiered in theatres on January 17, will release on Netflix on January 30.

The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Pushpa 2's Hindi version, however, is not yet available on the streaming giant.

While sharing a poster of the film, Netflix wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The man. The myth. The brAAnd Pushpa’s rule is about to begin! Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!"

The man. The myth. The brAAnd 🔥 Pushpa’s rule is about to begin! 👊

Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada! pic.twitter.com/ZA1tUvNjAp — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 27, 2025

Even though the poster did not display the streaming date, the platform's 'New and Hot' section showed January 30 as the official release date. Digital streaming rights of the film were sold to Netflix for around ₹275 crore, as per media reports.

Made at a budget of around ₹400-500 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule has had a record run at the box office ever since its theatrical release on December 5, 2024. At the domestic box office, the film has made a total of ₹1,468.95 crore and ₹270.75 crore in terms of overseas box office.

With this, the film raked in a total of ₹1,739.7 crore at the worldwide box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Moreover, actor Allu Arjun demanded a massive fee of around ₹300 crore for the film, as per media reports.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is the official sequel of the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia who is struggling to sustain his smuggling business amid his continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. Sreeleela also made a special appearance in the item number Kissik.

Pushpa 2 released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.