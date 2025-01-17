‘Hope you all have a...’: Allu Arjun shares big update for Pushpa 2 fans. Here’s what’s new

Telegu megastar Allu Arjun announced a big update for his fans on January 17 about Pushpa: The Rule – or, rather, a new version of it.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Arjun wrote, “Bringing you #Pushpa2Reloaded Version from today. Hope you all have a new experience with this one. #Pushpa2 #Pushpa2TheRule.”

The ‘sequel’ or the reloaded version that hit the big screens today got a fresh cut with an addition of 20 minutes of footage. The footage shows never seen before scenes, taking the run-time to a total of 220 minutes from the earlier 200 minutes.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of Pushpa 2, also confirmed that they have delivered the new content to theatres. They also mentioned that they will replace the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film.

#Pushpa2Reloaded in cinemas from today ❤‍🔥



Enjoy the extended version of INDIAN CINEMA'S INDUSTRY HIT in Telugu and Hindi on the BIG SCREENS 💥💥



Book your tickets for the WILDFIRE EXPERIENCE 🔥

🎟️ https://t.co/tHogUVEOs1#Pushpa2TheRule#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa



— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) January 17, 2025

The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana starrer has maintained a robust standing at the India box office ever since its theatrical release. Pushpa 2: The Rule has managed to maintain its own even as Oscar winner Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-led Game Changer managed to log stellar advance bookings for opening day.

Pushpa 2 became the first dubbed version to join the Rs 800+ crore club in Hindi and it also crossed the Rs 1800-crore mark worldwide.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

The film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a mafia who struggles to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business amid tightening police curbs and continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Sunil in significant roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.