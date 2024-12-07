Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection day 2: Allu Arjun's blockbuster crosses Rs 400 crore gross globally!

Allu Arjun's highly-awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, is making waves at the box office following an impressive start. The film opened with a remarkable collection of Rs 174.9 crore net in India across all languages on its first day. It maintained this momentum on Day 2, earning an additional Rs 90.10 crore net, bringing its two-day total to an impressive Rs 265 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

Globally, the film has exceeded expectations, officially surpassing the Rs 400 crore gross mark, according to figures from Sacnilk.com. These staggering numbers reflect the fervent fanbase and excitement surrounding Allu Arjun’s portrayal of the character Pushpa Raj.

Pushpa 2 also has the highest opening day earnings for a Hindi film, surpassing "Jawan," which earned Rs 65.5 crore on its opening day. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the total worldwide earnings for "Pushpa 2" are approximately Rs 282.91 crore.

Pushpa: The Rule continues the dramatic saga of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler, and features returning characters played by Fahadh Faasil as the menacing SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Newcomer Jagapathi Babu joins the impressive cast, adding further depth to the storyline.

Critically, the film has received high praise for its direction and performances. The original film, Pushpa: The Rise, released during the pandemic in 2021, became a global sensation, amassing Rs 326.6 crore worldwide and earning Allu Arjun his first National Award for Best Actor. With Pushpa 2, the franchise seems poised to break even more records and further solidify its place in cinematic history.

The film opened to stellar reviews at the box office, with most cinephiles praising Allu Arjun for his performance. What, however, became the undoing of Pushpa 2 was its 3 hours 21 minutes-long screentime.

"Pushpa 2 is a decent sequel, but it could have had a stronger impact had it been concise. Additionally, reducing overindulgence would have allowed for a more flawed human character rather than a superhero who defies gravity," India Today said in its review of the film.

Furthermore, the Telangana government has decided not to permit the benefit shows of any movie, as per state minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The decision was taken in the wake of the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2's premiere, which led to the loss of one life.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his business due to the police's strictures around sandalwood smuggling.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on December 5.

As the weekend unfolds, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is expected to continue its record-breaking trajectory, firmly establishing itself as one of the year's most significant blockbusters.

