PVR announces 'bottomless popcorn and Pepsi' a day after GST rates lowered to 5% on F&B at cinemas

PVR, India's largest multiplex chain, on Wednesday launched new food and beverage (F&B) offers across its cinemas nationwide a day after the GST Council lowered the tax rates on the food and beverages sold in cinema halls.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, headed by the Union finance minister and comprising of representatives of all states and UTs, on Tuesday decided to lower the service tax levied on food and beverages consumed in cinema halls to 5 per cent from 18 per cent.

F&B (food & beverages) are an important source of earnings for the cinema exhibition industry, specially for the multiplexes that earn up to 35 per cent of their revenues from this segment.

The multiplex chain's F&B offers include attractively priced food items, combos, and "bottomless popcorn and Pepsi".

PVR said from Mondays to Thursdays, between 9 am and 6 pm, moviegoers can enjoy a variety of food items, including hotdogs, burgers, popcorn, sandwiches, and beverages, with exciting combos starting at just Rs 99.

We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India #PVRHeardYou

For cinephiles planning to watch films during the weekend, PVR is offering "bottomless popcorn and Pepsi", allowing unlimited tub refills, along with "attractively priced" family meal combos that reduce F&B spending by up to 40 per cent.

PVR announced these offers on Twitter with a hashtag #PVRHeardYou in response to a viral tweet about the eye-gouging prices of food and beverages at the multiplex. However, it also said that terms and conditions apply, which weren't clear at the time of publishing this story.

In addition to the F&B offers, PVR INOX is preparing for a busy year of film releases.

Apart from Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning Part One, which released on Wednesday, the line-up of upcoming releases includes Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Marvels, Killers of the Flower Moon, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Major Bollywood titles like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dunki, Sam Bahadur, Animal, OMG 2, Tiger 3, and Dream Girl 2, as well as widely anticipated Southern films like Pushpa 2, Indian 2, Salaar, and Jailer, are also scheduled for release later this year.

