Rajkumar Rao's 'Srikanth': Srikanth Bolla's inspirational journey, a visionary tale of a blind entrepreneur, not so dramatised yet compelling 

Rajkumar Rao starrer 'Sri' has hit the theatres, and this Tushar Hiranandani's biopic on visually-impaired entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla takes a refreshing approach by steering clear of melodrama and instead delivers an inspirational story that is both witty and insightful. The film not only delves into the mental landscape of a visually impaired person but also conveys a crucial message: to treat individuals with disabilities as equals rather than special cases or burdens.

The screenplay, crafted by Jagdip Siddhu and Sumit Purohit, skillfully navigates the journey of Srikanth (played by Rajkummar Rao) as he confronts societal stereotypes to emerge as a role model for the Indian community. Supported by his mentor Divya (Jyothika), inspired by APJ Abdul Kalam (Jameel Khan), and encouraged by entrepreneur Ravi (Sharad Kelkar), Srikanth's rise from humble beginnings to the helm of Bollant Industries makes up for a great example to his resilience and the unwavering belief of those around him.

Bolla's life took an unexpected turn when he was denied chances and lacked support, even from his relatives. Despite being denied by schools because of his handicap, he battled for his right to an education. Through a legal struggle, he gained the ability to study science and math, setting the route for his future success.

Srikanth's story, from rejection by prominent universities to heading a firm and being named to the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders 2021 list, is a moving example that determination of 'self-belief can overcome any challenge'.

While biopics often risk becoming a mere recitation of achievements, this film skillfully balances Srikanth's struggles within the education system and his academic achievements at MIT. It also explores the internal conflicts that arise when success blurs moral boundaries and the temptation to exploit his disability to overcome obstacles becomes enticing. The nuanced portrayal of biases adds depth to the narrative, revealing the complexities of an inspirational tale.

Rajkummar Rao's performance as Srikanth is the cornerstone of the film, anchoring the audience's engagement even through predictable plot points. His portrayal strikes a delicate balance between authenticity and dramatisation, capturing the essence of a visually challenged individual with finesse. From subtle gestures to nuanced expressions, Rajkummar embodies the character's essence, inviting viewers to empathize with Srikanth's journey.

