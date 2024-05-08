Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' is most-watched Indian web series on Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has topped the charts of the OTT world. The web series, released on May 1, has become the most-viewed Indian series on online streaming giant Netflix.

The show starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh became the most-viewed Indian series in its first week of launch.

Related Articles

The series is being praised for its opulence and grandeur and has secured its place in the Top 10 chart across 43 countries. In the Non-English TV List, the period drama is at the second position. Heeramandi's ensemble cast also included Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in prominent roles.

The show garnered 4.5 million views, with 33 million accumulated viewership hours. Heeramandi is behind The Asunta Case, which recorded 12 million views in its second week.

Heeramandi is ahead of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which debuted at the number three spot a few weeks ago, with 2.5 million views.

The eight-episode series marked Bhansali’s entry into the OTT space, and he is glad that his show has been accepted by the audiences.

Heeramandi's viewership in debut week has even put it ahead of major international Netflix shows including Supersex (3.2 million in first week), The Killer Paradox (3.1 million in first week) and Gyeongseong Creature (3 million views in first week).

The show set in the pre-independence era, between 1920 and 1940, showcases the clash between Heeramandi's courtesans and the British Raj officials. The show also unravels the intricate rivalry between the courtesans, their complex life, and their quest for freedom.