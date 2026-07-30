Ramayana trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram, Yash’s Raavan set the stage for an epic battle; Watch here

Yash’s Raavan gets a grand introduction

The trailer begins with Yash’s Raavan making a powerful entrance, walking through a doorway before announcing himself as the new ruler.

The character is shown as an ambitious king determined to establish his dominance across the three worlds. Scenes featuring Lanka, his grand palace and the Pushpak Vimaan highlight the scale at which the makers have recreated Raavan’s kingdom.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram enters the world of Ayodhya

The trailer then shifts focus to Ram’s origin story, explaining the arrival of Vishnu’s avatar whenever the balance between good and evil is disturbed.

Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Ram, the prince of Ayodhya who is destined to challenge Raavan and restore harmony.

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The visuals show Ram’s bond with King Dashratha, played by Arun Govil, and Kaikeyi, portrayed by Lara Dutta. The trailer also captures Ram and Sita’s wedding before moving towards the events that lead to their exile along with Lakshman.

Sai Pallavi’s Sita brings emotional depth

Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita stands out in the trailer, with the actor bringing a calm yet strong presence to the character.

Along with emotional moments from Sita’s journey, the trailer also hints at her courage through an action sequence where she is seen wielding a weapon.

Ravi Dubey appears as Lakshman, while Arun Govil is shown in a heartbreaking sequence as Dashratha watches Ram and Lakshman leave Ayodhya.

Shurpanakha, Lanka and the road to war

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The trailer also introduces Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Raavan’s sister. Her interaction with Ram leads to one of the key turning points in the epic, with Lakshman cutting off her nose after Ram rejects her advances.

While Sunny Deol’s Lord Hanuman has not been revealed in the trailer, the preview features glimpses of other characters, including Vivek Oberoi and Saurabh Sachdeva.

The background score, composed by AR Rahman with Hans Zimmer, accompanies the journey from Ayodhya to Lanka and builds towards the final confrontation between Ram and Raavan.

Two-part epic coming during Diwali

The trailer release was delayed from July 24 after the makers finalised a global distribution partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Before its public release, selected footage from the film was also showcased at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra under DNEG and Prime Focus Studios, with Yash serving as co-producer.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash alongside Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik and Lara Dutta.

Ramayana: Part I will release in theatres on November 5 during the Diwali weekend, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

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Here's the trailer: