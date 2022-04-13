Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pre-wedding rituals begin today; details here  

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who will feature together in Ayaan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, are all set to get hitched on April 15. Their pre-wedding events will start from today with a mehendi ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment in the Vastu building.

Bhatt also owns a flat in the same building, which has been decorated with lights and flowers. Krishna Raj Bungalow, which is still under construction, has also been lit up. Vastu building has been decorated with exotic flowers sourced from Bengaluru, curtains and beautiful lights.

The distance between Vastu building and Krishna Raj Bungalow is around 10 minutes. As per an India Today report, the Kapoor family has instructed wedding planners to light up the entire route from Vastu building to the Krishna Raj Bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra.

The soon-to-be-married couple will also perform a pooja for Rishi Kapoor at the RK House in Chembur wherein all the members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family will remember the departed soul fondly. Security has been beefed up at Vastu and RK House and no one is allowed to enter without permission.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter and husband on April 12. Ranbir’s friend and Ye Jawaani Hai Diwani director Ayan Mukherjee was also spotted at the Vastu building.

After their wedding, the couple will host two grand reception parties on April 16 and 17 at Taj Colaba for industry colleagues. Taj will do the catering and the menu will comprise Indian, Mughlai and foreign cuisines. An entire floor has been cordoned off for general public and visitors.

(With India Today inputs)

