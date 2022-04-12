Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot on Apr 15; details here

Bollywood sweethearts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot on April 15. Their wedding will be an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. Only 28 guests will attend the widely anticipated event at Ranbir’s Bandra home Vastu.

Their guest list includes Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan and several Bollywood celebrities.

“Ranbir and Alia are seeing all the logistics as to where to hold the wedding. For now, both the families have agreed to have the wedding at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu. All the wedding functions are expected to take place at Vastu. Both the actors have invited their close family and friends for the wedding,” a source told India Today.

Wedding planners overlooking the preparations for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s big day have been issued special coloured wristbands to the logistical team to avoid security breaches. These bands have tags encoded to give the logistical team access to key points inside the Vastu premises.

No one else will be allowed inside the building or given entry to the wedding banquet hall in Vastu. As per reports, the Shaadi Squad is managing the wedding. They did Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's weddings.

Prior to the wedding rituals, the soon-to-be-married couple will perform a pooja for Rishi Kapoor at the RK House in Chembur on April 14. All the members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family will attend this pooja and remember the departed soul fondly. It is after this pooja that the wedding rituals will begin.

Security has been beefed up at Vastu and RK House premises and no one is allowed to enter without permission.

Post their wedding on April 15; they will have two grand reception parties on April 16 and 17 at Taj Colaba for industry colleagues. The catering will be done by Taj and the food menu will comprise foreign cuisines along with Indian and Mughlai dishes. An entire floor has been cordoned off for general public and visitors.

Alia and Ranbir will be flying to South Africa for their honeymoon. A source told the news site, “Ranbir and Alia have decided to honeymoon in South Africa. After celebrating the New Year abroad, the couple has planned to take a safari in Africa again.”

