Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating! And, the love will add to their brand value

When two celebrities with super star power come together, they alter a lot of things. Firstly, they become a unit. Take, for instance, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli or Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Stories about them float together, they make headlines together, they are 'spotted' together and they even have a name together like Virushka. They capture the popular imagination to such an extent that every discourse circle in on their relationship. So, in a way, who they are dating becomes very relevant for their image.

When Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged that he is seeing Alia Bhatt in a recent GQ interview, trade pundits probably foresaw the opportunity of a lifetime. No wonder Ranbir Kapoor had to say, "It needs time to breathe and it needs space." But two of the brightest stars of the generation coming together is fodder for big bucks.

Not only are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from two of the most renowned families of the Hindi film industry, they individually are also immensely popular amongst audiences.

Alia Bhatt, a crowd and critics' favourite just served up an Rs 100 crore movie. That is a feat Indian audiences don't get to witness very often, as there are few women-centric movies and fewer with a woman as the lead. Alia Bhatt has, by now, created a niche for herself - whether she is the main character or not - with her unusual choice of movies. Even Shah Rukh Khan agreed to play second fiddle to her in Dear Zindagi. Her stupendous work, her box office hits and her girl-next-door persona shot Alia Bhatt to fame that only few see so early in their career.

As she delivered one hit to another from Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Kapoor & Sons and Raazi that is currently running on theatres, her brand too soared. As per last year's reports Alia Bhatt charges Rs 1 crore for a day per ad. She was roped in by MakeMyTrip, along with Ranveer Singh for the company's latest campaign. To add to her brand value, Alia Bhatt also has brands such as Lux, Caprese, Gionee India, Sunsilk, Corneto, Philips, Fruity Fizz and Garnier in her kitty.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand blasted into superstardom with his first movie itself. Although Saawariya was not a hit, it did not stop Ranbir Kapoor from wooing the ladies. While he did end up giving hit movies like Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil he also had his fair share of flops including the disastrous Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. With his latest flop, Jagga Jasoos, reports claimed that his brand took a beating, with a lot riding on his upcoming movie, Sanju. While his juniors were charging more with each passing ad, Ranbir Kapoor has had to do with no increment from his Rs 4 crore per day per ad.

However, trade pundits will always be hopeful for a comeback even if he delivers a string of flops. Also, with a star like Ranbir Kapoor, half of the heavy lifting is done by the Kapoor name.

So, picture them together with the Alia Bhatt ecosystem and the Ranbir Kapoor ecosystem coming together to create a mega brand. It all keeps on building up, with speculations of marriage thrown in for added excitement - till the stars actually marry, following which everyone moves on to the next golden couple. Like Virushka's story will testify, we tend to remember them now only on social media with our likes, comments and shares as they slowly make their way out of the popular imagination. Till then we have found our next golden couple in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.