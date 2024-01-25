Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s blockbuster ‘Animal’ to stream on Netflix from Jan 26

‘Animal’ on Netflix: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna-Anil Kapoor’s latest blockbuster, ‘Animal’ that took the box office by storm is now releasing on Netflix. The streaming giant, in a social media post announced that ‘Animal’ will stream on Netflix from January 26 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

“The air is dense and the temperature is rising. Witness his wild rage in Animal, streaming from 26 January on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #AnimalOnNetflix,” Netflix India announced.

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was one of the biggest films of last year. It made around Rs 913 crore globally, despite criticisms of misogyny and sexism.

‘Animal’ made Rs 659.25 crore gross at the India box office and Rs 254 crore at the overseas box office.

The announcement of the OTT release of ‘Animal’ comes after its co-producers, CINE 1 Studios and T-Series told the Delhi High Court on Monday that they have resolved their dispute regarding the breach of contractual obligation, paving the way for the film’s OTT release.

CINE 1 had sought a stay on the OTT release of ‘Animal’ till T-Series complied with the terms of agreement wherein both the parties agreed on 35 per cent ownership each of the film and assigned its right of first refusal and last matching right.

‘Animal’ revolves around the complex father-son relationship of Balbir Singh and Rannvijay Singh that reflects in Rannvijay Singh’s interpersonal relationships. All hell breaks loose and he goes on a rampage after an assassination attempt at his father.

