Sanjay Dutt shares poster of his evil character Daroga Shudh Singh from 'Shamshera'

After assaying the role of some iconic villains on the big screen, Sanjay Dutt is back again. In his upcoming film Shamshera, the Bollywood superstar plays Daroga Shudh Singh who, by the teaser looks evil, menacing, merciless, and a cold-hearted brute force of nature. In Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s nemesis, as one can interpret by the poster that released on June 23.

The new poster also gives Sanjay Dutt very strong gangster vibes. Talking about the film, Dutt said, “It is always exciting to play the antagonist because you get to bend the rules, break the rules. I realised that when you play the antagonist, there are actually impositions or moral boundaries. You can be disruptive. You can take a character from paper and play it the way you want to. I have a lot of fun when I play an antagonist and I’m fortunate that people have loved my performances as the nemesis of a hero so far.”

Sanjay Dutt has won unanimous praise for his spine-chilling act in Shamshera after the teaser of the film went viral. He said, “Shudh Singh is a character that you have never seen on screen. He is just pure evil. He is menacing, he is untrustworthy and he will go to any length to wreak havoc. I loved the fact that Karan Malhotra created a villain like this and he thought of me to play this role. He gave me a free hand to bring Shudh Singh to life and I hope people like my effort.”



The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless dictator Daroga Shudh Singh. The entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the movie has been produced by Aditya Chopra and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

(With inputs from Grace Cyril )

