'Respect for Ramanand Sagar increased': Adipurush's 'tapori' dialogues slammed by netizens

The much-awaited film 'Adipurush,' starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has finally released in theatres on Friday and got instantly slammed by Twitter users for its haphazard VFX and 'cringeworthy' dialogues. The movie features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon in the role of Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

With immense anticipation, the movie has already sold over 4,70,000 tickets for its first weekend shows. Multiple film trade analysts predict that Adipurush will easily surpass the Rs 50 crore rupee mark on its opening day.

Many filmgoers said on Twitter that director Om Raut shouldn't have touched an epic like Ramayan in a ham-fisted way, which might leave a bad taste in the mouths of those who watched Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, a staple on televisions in late 80s.

Fans have expressed significant disappointment over certain dialogues in the film. Numerous Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to criticise dialogues saying they are "pure cringe".

Lines such as "Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki lanka laga denge", "Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?" and "Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi" have specifically been called out as objectionable.

One Twitter user wrote, “Adipurush “makers have messed this beyond redemption. After putting such dialogues on our gods they have put a disclaimer in film that it isn’t based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Mocking Ramayana but also playing legally safe. Ridiculous..Hurtful,” wrote a Twitter user.

"Hanuman using tapori language not acceptable at all," said another Twitter user.

Tapori Language in Adipurush.. Definitely not seeing An Epic Like Ramayana being distorted like this. Already we have Prabhas playing Bhagwan Ram with moustache. Actors are known to get in skin of Role. Why couldnt he have removed moustache? #Adipurush #AdipurushReview pic.twitter.com/sRCFkRKolN — Rosy (@rose_k01) June 16, 2023

My opinion:

Ist half is great

Songs and bgm is too good

VFX a total letdown

2nd half not too good

Raavan portrayal too bad

Kirti as Janaki was brilliant

Hanuman using tapori language not acceptable at all

Overall : 5/10#Adipurush #OmRaut #Prabhas𓃵

Jai Shree Ram pic.twitter.com/fTgAo04gcA — Bhavesh Rana (@Bhavesh2418) June 16, 2023

#Adipurush Review: Respect for Ramanand Sagar Increased! 📈

This movie is utter nonsense.

Hanuman Dilogue: "Kapda Tere Baap Ka, Tel tere baap ka, Lanka tere baap ka, To Jalegi bhi tere baap ki..."

I mean seriously? This is the level of script we deserve for Hanuman?? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/N5DoxgFiSu — Ankit K Sekwal (@AnkitKSekwal) June 16, 2023

Rejection of #Adipurush confirm that people will not accept anything in the name of Sanatan. Facts related to Ramayana should be presented in same maryada,not with mawali dialogues. The original Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana depicted original Maryada,laaz and bado ka samman in actual… https://t.co/LDyjUHJ2td — Filmmaker Maneesh (@TheManeeshShow) June 16, 2023

Ramanand Sagar watching Adipurush from heaven pic.twitter.com/X6TKwWa9qF — चिकित्सक 💉 (@dr_Hypertension) June 16, 2023

After watching Adipurush, I watched an episode of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to detox myself.



Low IQ seculars are meanwhile borrowing money from mom and dad to watch Adipurush 5 times to make it a superhit. pic.twitter.com/ieG4vMiR1o — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) June 16, 2023

Another user wrote, “Portions of the film look like a demo version of a mobile game.”

#Adipurush 1st half



The music & BGM attempt to enhance the borderline laughable visuals.



Portions of the film look like a demo version of a mobile game. The dialogues like JO HUMARI BEHNO KA HAATH LAGAAYENGE, UNKI LANKA LAGA DENGE don’t help the case either!



Passable at best — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 16, 2023

Balen Shah, Mayor of Kathmandu, Nepal also raised objections to the dialogues in the film. Shah claimed that Sita has been referred to as the ‘daughter of India’ in Adipurush while she is widely regarded as the ‘daughter of Nepal.”

Mayor has asked the makers to make the changes within three days.

Hindu Sena on Friday also filed a PIL in Delhi High Court against the film claiming that the film has mocked Lord Ram, Ramayana and our culture in whole. Hindu Sena has demanded a ban on the film

The famous film critic Taran Adarsh also expressed his disappointment against the film and said, “Adipurush is an EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations… Director Om Raut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a HUGE MESS.

