'Be a Malayali for a Day': Keralam Tourism launches new initiative; know all about it

The initiative aims to give tourists a closer look at Keralam's culture and everyday life by involving them in local traditions and activities.

"Visitors will be encouraged to actively engage with local people and culture instead of being mere spectators," Vishnunadh said.

The idea is to move from the traditional 'Come to see Keralam' approach to 'Come to experience Keralam'.

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What Will Tourists Do?

Visitors will be able to take part in activities usually associated with local communities.

They can create an 'Athapookalam', the floral carpet traditionally made during festivals, alongside local people. They will also learn to prepare authentic Onam meals and get an introduction to Keralam's culinary traditions.

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The programme will also allow tourists to explore traditional art forms and receive hands-on training from artists who have spent years practising them.

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Each District To Get Its Own Identity

The tourism department plans to develop a distinct cultural tourism brand for each district.

The aim is to put local festivals, art forms, and cultural events on the global tourism calendar. This could help increase their visibility and attract visitors throughout the year.

The government also plans to scientifically document and preserve Keralam's heritage art forms, Vishnunadh said. "This commitment ensures that these traditions are not only protected but also made accessible through modern digital platforms."

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"Our heritage is not intended to be preserved within the confines of museums; it should be actively shared and kept vibrant for future generations," the minister said.

The broader goal, he said, is to engage younger audiences with Keralam's arts and culture while generating international interest through digital outreach.

What Is Planned For Onam Week?

This year's Onam Week celebrations will also focus on Keralam's cultural heritage.

More than 340 art programmes will be held at around 35 venues in Thiruvananthapuram. About 3,000 local artists and more than 8,000 performers from across the state are expected to take part.

The Nishagandhi festival will showcase traditional art forms, including Mudiyettu, Tholpavakoothu, Padayani, Arjuna dance, and Poothanum Thira.

Around 160 artists from 10 states, stretching from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, will participate.

Vishnunadh said the tourism strategy was not simply about increasing tourist numbers. It was also aimed at improving artists' quality of life and empowering local businesses.

Why It Matters For Kerala Tourism

The initiative comes after Kerala recorded its highest number of tourist arrivals in its history in 2025, according to figures cited by former Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas in February this year.

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Riyas said 2,58,80,365 tourists from outside Kerala visited the state in 2025. That was 28,95,002 more visitors than in 2024.

The new initiative seeks to build on that tourism growth by placing local culture and community participation at the centre of the visitor experience.

Vishnunadh said the week-long festival was part of a broader strategy to turn Keralam's cultural heritage into a force for sustainable economic growth.

