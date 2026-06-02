Will keep calling you out! Richa Chadha slams unruly Indians abroad

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Tuesday took to social media and slammed Indians for embarrassing the country with their antics on foreign soil. She said that Indians can be seen burping loudly and littering in public, including some other behaviours such as dancing in hordes.

Chadha's reaction came after a Japanese shopkeeper's reaction to an Indian tourist, who was allegedly caught shoplifting, sparked discussion on social media after Chennai-based entrepreneur Muthukrishnan Dhandapani shared the incident from a recent group tour to Japan.

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Taking to X, she wrote, "From belching, burping loudly after meals in public, littering, to pushing, shoving, cutting lines, shouting loudly, to dancing in public in hordes! Eww. Yesterday, an Indian family cut in, in the immigration line ahead of us, I confronted them, so they huffed, puffed, but pushed ahead regardless. Got confronted by a white man in the next 10 seconds, they grinned shamelessly."

Mat karo ye bhikharipana har jaga.

From belching, burping loudly after meals in public, littering,to pushing, shoving, cutting lines, shouting loudly, to dancing in public in hordes!

Eww.

Yesterday an Indian family cut in, in the an immigration line ahead of us, I confronted… https://t.co/5ud3fiKslx — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 2, 2026

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According to Dhandapani, a woman travelling with his group had allegedly been stealing items from shops throughout the trip without the knowledge of fellow tourists. The incident came to light when she was caught at a souvenir store.

"In our group, from the beginning, one lady has been shoplifting. We were not aware of it. In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught. She immediately offered to pay money," Dhandapani wrote.

He said the shopkeeper refused the offer and expressed disappointment over the act. "The Japanese shopkeeper said that they are a high-trust society where stealing is rare and have great respect for India. He said more than stealing, what offended him was offering money after being caught."

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Dhandapani noted that the shopkeeper called the police, and the woman was taken to a police station by the tour manager. He further claimed that the woman again offered money to authorities, but "The Japanese police were not amused."

While officials reportedly explained that shoplifting could attract severe punishment and even jail time, Dhandapani said the woman was ultimately released with a stern warning.