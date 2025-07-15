'₹4,000 crore budget for 2 films': Is Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana India's most expensive film ever? Details here

Namit Malhotra's ambitious project, the adaptation of Ramayana, is poised to become the most expensive film in Indian cinema history. Discussing the project's financial aspects, Malhotra said in a recent podcast that everyone thought he was a "lunatic" when he set out to make the film 6-7 years ago after the pandemic. With a budget exceeding Rs 4,000 crore, the film will surpass many high-profile international projects in scale and cost.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“So, when we set out to make it, six, seven years ago, just after the pandemic, when we started to really get serious about mounting it and producing it, and budget-wise, it was like everybody thought I’m a lunatic. Because no Indian film, by a long distance, comes close to it. So, to put it simply, it’ll be about $500 million by the time we’re done, on both films put together, part one and part two, which is over Rs 4,000 crore," he said in a podcast with YouTuber Prakhar Gupta.

Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus Limited, emphasises the importance of honouring and sharing India's cultural ethos with the world through this cinematic endeavour.

Malhotra has articulated his commitment by saying, “I’m taking the greatest belief system of our country. We’re taking something that we have pride in. It’s a foundational piece of our culture.” He highlights the relevance of Ramayana in contemporary times, both within India and globally.

Advertisement

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released in two parts. Part One is scheduled for Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Despite the high costs, Malhotra insists the investment is justified. He stated, “We’re making the largest film in the world for the greatest story, the greatest epic, that the world should see.” His aim is to produce a grand film without being financially irresponsible.

The production budget of Ramayana is comparable to significant Hollywood films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 but exceeds others like the latest Superman film.

Advertisement

In light of the film's cultural significance, Malhotra expressed a personal commitment to grounding his children in Indian culture. He stated, “My kids are growing up in Mumbai today. They’re going to Indian schools. I want them to study in India.”

The anticipation for Ramayana continues to build, as the first glimpse of the film has already captivated audiences online, creating significant buzz around its eventual release.