Saaho teaser released: Baahubali star Prabhas' action thriller is here to entice audience

The upcoming action thriller film Saaho, which has been in the making for nearly three years, is scheduled to release this Independence Day. T-Series released the teaser of the film today on its YouTube channel. The action thriller boasts of an ensemble cast including Telugu Superstar Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay in the lead roles. The teaser has garnered over 4 lakh views in just two hours of its release.

The one-minute long teaser is full of action even though it does not indicate the direction of the story. Full of high-octane stunts, the one-minute clip is gripping and enticing at the same time. Sujeeth's directorial is the most anticipated film of the year 2019. Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, the makers began the filming process in June 2017.

The teaser showcases Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas taking on villains and yet managing to display emotions and wit. The makers have used captivating background music to depict the emotions in the action sequence of the teaser. However, there are not many dialogues in the teaser.

Watch Saaho teaser here:

Saaho is produced on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The spy-thriller also has Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles. The film was shot predominantly in Telugu and also release in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Prabhas gets nostalgic on two years of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'

Also read: Bharat Box office collection Day 8: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film to soon enter Rs 200-crore club