'Salaar' theatrical business: Prabhas' movie earns whopping Rs 36 cr for US rights, says report

‘Salaar’ news: North American theatrical rights for Prabhas-starrer Salaar have reportedly been sold for a whopping Rs 35.98 crore ($4.32 million). The film will need to make Rs 74.96 crore ($9 million) at the North American box office to break-even. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted this on X days after the pan-India movie's release got indefinitely delayed. Salaar was initially scheduled to released in theatres worldwide on September 28.

Salaar has already grossed Rs 5 crore from USA market as part of advance bookings before its release got postponed after delay in post-production. Rs 36 crore is the second-highest for a Telugu movie after SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR. North American theatrical rights for RRR were sold for around Rs 40 crore.

Prabhas’ last three films—Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, and Saaho—together grossed around $8.50 million, less than Salaar’s breakeven target. Given that the actor’s previous ventures have failed to augur well with the audience, Salaar needs very positive talks to emerge as a hit.

How have Prabhas’ last three films fared at the box office?

The pan-India star’s three previous films—Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Saaho—could not strike gold at the box office. His recent film Adipurush made a total of Rs 342.70 crore at the India box office in terms of its gross collections. Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam was a flop show at the ticket counters as it could not reach anywhere close to its Rs 300 crore budget. The film made a measly Rs 123.20 crore at the India box office in its lifetime run.

Saaho, which was touted as Prabhas’ big comeback after Baahubali 2, managed to recover its Rs 350 crore budget by a smidge. The film made a total of Rs 359 crore in its lifetime run at the domestic box office, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Salaar’s non-theatrical rights

This, however, is not it for Prabhas’ upcoming film with Prashanth Neel at the helm. Salaar’s non-theatrical rights have been sold for a handsome amount. While the film’s satellite rights have been bagged by Star TV, its digital rights for all five languages have been acquired by Netflix. Star TV has also secured the rights to all five versions of the film—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported citing a source close to the development.

“Though it’s not known how much Star TV and Netflix paid individually, it is learnt that Salaar’s makers have earned a whopping Rs 350 crore through the sale of their satellite, digital and also audio rights,” the source was quoted as saying by the portal.

Salaar director, cast, producer

Directed by KGF franchise director Prashanth Neel, Salaar also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju in key roles. The film has been backed by KGF franchise and Kantara producer Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner and has been distributed by UV Creations.

