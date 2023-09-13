Non-theatrical rights of Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ sold for whopping Rs 350 crore despite delay in release

The much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’s non-theatrical rights were sold in a massive Rs 350-crore deal, creating an all-time high record for any movie till date. The film’s satellite rights have been bought by Star TV for all languages, reported India Today.

“Salaar’s satellite rights have been bagged by Star TV for all languages. The digital rights have been acquired by Netflix. The film has already earned Rs 350 crore from the non-theatrical rights, including satellite, digital and audio,” reported India Today.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, the film’s production house, Hombale Films, announced that they have decided to postpone Salaar's release date. Initially, the film was set to release on September 28.

In a special note posted on X (formerly Twitter), the production house issued an apology for postponing the release of the film and wrote, “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire, and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”

We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances.

Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.… pic.twitter.com/abAE9xPeba — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 13, 2023

The advance booking for the movie, which was earlier opened overseas, has now been stopped due to the postponement of the release date. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the movie as some of the most prominent filmmakers and actors have come together to make this film. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

About Salaar

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and features superstar Prabhas in the main role. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy. The story of this high-octane action thriller, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, revolves around a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend to take on other criminal gangs.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Jailer on Amazon Prime Video, Nawazuddin’s Haddi on Zee5, I Am Groot: Season 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, Insidious Chapter 3 on Netflix among OTT releases this week.