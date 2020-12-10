Salman Khan as a Sikh police officer: Check out first look from Antim

Salman Khan's first look from his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth has come out. The Race 3 actor is reportedly playing a no-nonsense Sikh police officer in the film. Khan's first look was shared by Loveyatri actor Aayush Sharma on his Instagram. Sharma, who is married to Khan's sister Arpita, shared a video that features Salman wearing a Sikh turban and walking in his trademark style.

Sharma, who will also be seen in an important role in the film, shared the video with the caption, "Antim Begins.. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan (sic)."

Antim: The Final Truth is being directed by the veteran actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who has worked with Salman in the past for films like Dabangg, Jai Ho, Wanted and Ready. Shooting of the film is currently underway in Pune. The film is an adaptation of the 2018 Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern, which is available on ZEE5.

On the work front, Khan is currently hosting the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss which is in its finale week. Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, will be seen in movies like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2. Khan also has a film with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif in the works.

