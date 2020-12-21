Salman Khan fights brother-in-law in Antim: The Final Truth teaser

Salman Khan fans have a new reason to be excited. The Bollywood superstar on Monday shared a brand new teaser of his upcoming film titled Antim: The Final Truth. The film is slated for a 2021 release and is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

The film is a family affair for Salman Khan as it also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Aayush Sharma had married Salman Khan's sister Arpita Sharma back in 2014. The actor had made his on-screen debut with the Salman Khan-produced film Loveyatri in 2018.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share the first teaser of the film. In the clip shared by Khan, he and Aayush are engaged in an intense fight sequence. Salman, like many of his previous appearances in films, is shirtless but is seen sporting a black turban this time around. Aayush, also shirtless, is seen charging at Salman with his clenched fist, aiming for the superstar's head. In the caption of the Instagram post, Khan simply wrote, "Antim begins".

Earlier, the makers of the film had posted the first look of Salman Khan's character for Antim: The Final Truth.

Salman Khan is currently hosting the 14th season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. His next release is expected to be 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which will also release in 2021. In 'Radhe', Khan is joined by actors Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. The film will also star his long-time collaborator Randeep Hooda. Khan's last release was Dabangg 3 which was released almost a year ago.

Also Read: Maharashtra declares night curfew, quarantine for Europe arrivals after COVID mutant scare

Also read: Health Ministry calls urgent meeting today over spread of mutant coronavirus in UK

Also read: First COVID-19 vaccine shot likely in January; safety, efficacy top priority: Harsh Vardhan